Mobile Designers in Fortaleza, Brazil for hire

Heitor Lopes

Heitor Lopes

Fortaleza, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

About Heitor Lopes

Improving user experience while listening to old pop songs.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Casas Magalhães

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • creative
  • design thinking
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • html5 css3
  • node.js
  • proactive
  • react
  • researching
  • teamwork
  • uidesign
  • user research
  • uxdesign
Zé Victor Loureiro

Zé Victor Loureiro

Brasil | Fortaleza - CE

About Zé Victor Loureiro

Graphic designer and illustrator

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Miligrama

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Porto Iracema das Artes

    Graphic Arts

    2014

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital painting
  • figma
  • graffiti
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
laramelo30

laramelo30

Fortaleza, Ceará, Brasil $<50k (USD)

About laramelo30

LARA | UX & UI DESIGNER
🖥️ • Projetando websites, aplicativos e sistemas
💙 • Wireframes, portfólio e ui
💎 • Veja meus trabalhos

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • interface designer
  • mobile interface
  • ui desing
Victor Silva

Victor Silva

Fortaleza, CE. BRAZIL $<50k (USD)

About Victor Silva

UI Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • social media
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
