Mobile Designers in Fort Lauderdale, FL for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alex GilevPro
Miami, FL • $>250k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- dashboard
- enterprise software
- enterprise ux
- fintech
- product design
- saas
- software design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- ux design
- ux strategy
- web app design
- web applications
- web apps
Brandon Moore
Fort Lauderdale, FL
About Brandon Moore
I want to paint the world with beautiful ideas. Concept-driven Design is the spray paint I use to make them.
I admire artists like Jimi Hendrix because he was a seeker of original ideas and Brands like Converse because they’ll never go out of style. It’s that mix of originality and timeless value that makes something classic and I seek that in my own work as a Designer.
Classic: “Judged over a period of time to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.”
Let’s party.
— B.
Work History
-
graphic designer @ Miami Dolphins
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- football
- graphic design
- logo
- racing
Jesse Brais
Sunrise, Florida • $<50k (USD)
About Jesse Brais
Drinking coffee and making stuff. Making Coffee and drinking stuff. Making stuff about drinking coffee.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
Quinn_Chen
Miami, FL
About Quinn_Chen
A visual artist and illustrator.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- digital art
- digital design
- digital painting
- drawing and painting
- illustration
- logo design
- photography
- procreate