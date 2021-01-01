Mobile Designers in Durban, South Africa for hire

Shaun Gardner

Durban $190-220k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Thuso Mbedzi

Durban, South Africa $<50k (USD)

About Thuso Mbedzi

Designer. Coder. Lone wolf.

Work History

  • Indepandant UX Designer @ mbedzi.com

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • National University of Sciences & Technology

    BSc Computer Sciences Hons

    2004

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • front-end programming
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Tanya Oxley

Durban, South Africa $70-80k (USD)

About Tanya Oxley

UX/UI designer with a love for designing minimal, elegant interfaces that are easy and enjoyable to use.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Brad Cuzen

Durban, South Africa

About Brad Cuzen

Graphic Designer & Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • logo
  • poster design
