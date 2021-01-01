Mobile Designers in Dublin, Ireland for hire

Al Power™

Al Power™

Dublin, Ireland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • belly dancing
  • bird catching
  • branding
  • hop scotch
  • illustration
  • moon walking
  • tea drinking
  • tree climbing
  • ui
  • ux
Jamie Ritchie

Jamie Ritchie

Dublin, Ireland $120-130k (USD)

About Jamie Ritchie

Designer.

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Seán Halpin

Seán Halpin

Dublin $100-110k (USD)

About Seán Halpin

Design, dev and a bit o' illustration.

Work History

  • Designer @ Help Scout

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • freelance
  • front end dev
  • graphic design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
Aoife O'Dwyer

Aoife O'Dwyer

Dublin, Ireland $120-130k (USD)

About Aoife O'Dwyer

Designer / Illustrator / Curator. Creative Director at Each&Other, Glug Dublin host, founder of A Secret Photography Blog + Magazine ♥

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Each&Other

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
