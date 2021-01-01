Mobile Designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Vlad GorbunovPro
Dubai • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Paris&Co
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Juan LlerenaPro
Dubai • $80-90k (USD)
About Juan Llerena
Product Designer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- architecture information
- designer of application
- mobile
- paper prototyping
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
Salman ShahPro
Dubai • $220-250k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Careem
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- user centered design
- user research
- ux
Gustavo ParisPro
Miami - Dubai • $190-220k (USD)
About Gustavo Paris
I'm a design leader with relentless passion to build teams & create phenomenal products in order to help companies achieve their mission through better design.
Work History
-
Director of Experience @ Fantasy
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
art institute
Industrial Design
2005
Skills
- 3d animation
- creative direction
- design systems
- design thinking
- motion ui
- storytelling
- ui
- ux