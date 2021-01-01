Mobile Designers in Detroit, MI for hire

Ben Fryc

Detroit, MI $90-100k (USD)

About Ben Fryc

3D Art Lead / Product Media Manager @ Mango Languages - I'm a 3D artist and illustrator with a love for science fiction. I'm available for any size 3D project you may have in mind. Drop me a message and say hi!

Work History

  • Product Media Manager @ Mango languages

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Schoolcraft College

    Associates Degree

    2003

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d modeling
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • art direction
  • branding
  • c4d
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • logo
  • management
  • octane
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Samir Alley

Dearborn Mi. $150-170k (USD)

Work History

  • VP of Design @ Revize.com

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • development
  • html
  • jquery
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Christine Lemar

Detroit, MI $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • project management
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • wireframe
Joshua Louis

Detroit, Michigan $90-100k (USD)

About Joshua Louis

Constantly seeking the outdoors and more coffee.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Signal Advisors

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
