Mobile Designers in Dayton, OH for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Dayton, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Erin Bakara

Erin Bakara

Dayton, Ohio $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Erin Bakara

shorter in person
available for freelance lettering + illustration work only

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Altamira Technologies

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associates in Advertising Art, Design

    2013

Skills

  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe flash
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • calligraphy
  • fine arts
  • lettering
  • photography
  • typography
Message
Sean McCarthy

Sean McCarthy

Pro

Cincinnati, OH $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Sean McCarthy

McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!

Work History

  • Art Director @ GE Aviation

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ohio University

    Marketing Degree

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • poster design
  • print design
  • sports
  • sports branding
  • sports design
  • sports logo
  • web layout
Message
Hannah Greil

Hannah Greil

Dayton, OH $<50k (USD)

Message

About Hannah Greil

Web + UI/UX designer who likes to make cool sh*t.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Pavel Kosov

Pavel Kosov

Over the world $<50k (USD)

Message

About Pavel Kosov

Crafting the future of interaction design @milkinside / Product Designer / Expert Judge at CSS Design Awards

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • blockchain
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
Message