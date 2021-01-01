Mobile Designers in Dallas, TX for hire

Tyler Anthony

Dallas, TX $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Mauricio Cremer

Dallas, TX $130-140k (USD)

About Mauricio Cremer

Principal / Designer / Maker
Based in Dallas, Texas Offering Full Service Visual Communication.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
Jacob Morrison

Denton, TX

About Jacob Morrison

Product designer based in Denton, TX. I have a special love for design thinking, design systems, and using animation to improve usability.

Currently: Lead, Principal UX Designer at Alkami

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • custom typography
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type design
  • typography
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • ux motion
  • visual design
Stephanie Carley

Dallas, TX $170-190k (USD)

About Stephanie Carley

Stephanie has 16+ years of professional experience within the creative industry, finding her niche 11 years ago as a hybrid UI/UX product designer. Her understanding of the importance of interaction design elevates the user experience, adding IXD as one of her major skillsets within the past 5 years.

For over 9 years Stephanie has served within management & leadership roles for end-to-end global tech companies, educating & advocating delivery teams on the value UX/UI and User Research serves within the life cycle of a project. As a Creative Director she believes in getting her hands dirty and designing with her teams. Stephanie leverages deep expertise in consulting with Fortune 100/500 companies.

Her passion is giving back to the design community by coaching & mentoring designers & clients on best practices within product design & delivery, providing strategic thinking to guide organizations with processes, procedures & governance to lead to successful digital transformations.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Photon

    2014 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The Illinois Institute of Art

    BFA Visual Communication

    2004

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • android design
  • creative direction
  • desktop application design
  • flinto
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile app ui
  • mockups
  • principle
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • sketch 3
  • tablet
  • ui ux
  • wireframing and prototyping
