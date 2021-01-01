Mobile Designers in Dallas, TX for hire

About Stephanie Carley

Stephanie has 16+ years of professional experience within the creative industry, finding her niche 11 years ago as a hybrid UI/UX product designer. Her understanding of the importance of interaction design elevates the user experience, adding IXD as one of her major skillsets within the past 5 years.

For over 9 years Stephanie has served within management & leadership roles for end-to-end global tech companies, educating & advocating delivery teams on the value UX/UI and User Research serves within the life cycle of a project. As a Creative Director she believes in getting her hands dirty and designing with her teams. Stephanie leverages deep expertise in consulting with Fortune 100/500 companies.

Her passion is giving back to the design community by coaching & mentoring designers & clients on best practices within product design & delivery, providing strategic thinking to guide organizations with processes, procedures & governance to lead to successful digital transformations.