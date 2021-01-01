Mobile Designers in Dallas, TX for hire
Tyler AnthonyPro
Dallas, TX • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Mauricio CremerPro
Dallas, TX • $130-140k (USD)
About Mauricio Cremer
Principal / Designer / Maker
Based in Dallas, Texas Offering Full Service Visual Communication.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- mobile
- packaging
- print design
- ui
- ux
Jacob Morrison
Denton, TX
About Jacob Morrison
Product designer based in Denton, TX. I have a special love for design thinking, design systems, and using animation to improve usability.
Currently: Lead, Principal UX Designer at Alkami
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- custom typography
- lettering
- logo
- type design
- typography
- ui animation
- ux
- ux motion
- visual design
Stephanie Carley
Dallas, TX • $170-190k (USD)
About Stephanie Carley
Stephanie has 16+ years of professional experience within the creative industry, finding her niche 11 years ago as a hybrid UI/UX product designer. Her understanding of the importance of interaction design elevates the user experience, adding IXD as one of her major skillsets within the past 5 years.
For over 9 years Stephanie has served within management & leadership roles for end-to-end global tech companies, educating & advocating delivery teams on the value UX/UI and User Research serves within the life cycle of a project. As a Creative Director she believes in getting her hands dirty and designing with her teams. Stephanie leverages deep expertise in consulting with Fortune 100/500 companies.
Her passion is giving back to the design community by coaching & mentoring designers & clients on best practices within product design & delivery, providing strategic thinking to guide organizations with processes, procedures & governance to lead to successful digital transformations.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Photon
2014 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
The Illinois Institute of Art
BFA Visual Communication
2004
Skills
- adobe xd
- android design
- creative direction
- desktop application design
- flinto
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile app ui
- mockups
- principle
- responsive design
- sketch
- sketch 3
- tablet
- ui ux
- wireframing and prototyping