Mobile Designers in Comilla, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Comilla, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Abdullah Mamun
Comilla, Bangladesh • $60-70k (USD)
About Abdullah Mamun
Visual Design, UI/UX, Product Design
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- app design
- app ui
- appdesign
- dashboard
- mobile
- ui desgin
- ux
- website
- website ui
Arifur Rahman Tushar ➔Pro
Comilla • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Ui Designer @ Webris
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Fenipolytechnic Institute
Diploma in Architect
2015
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- ui
- ui ux
- uidesigner
- user interface
- web design
- website design
- xd
Raf Redwan
Comilla, Bangladesh
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- landing page
- mobile app
- start-ups
- ui design
- user interface
- web
- website design
Kawsar Ahmed 🏅
Cumilla, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile interface
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ui desing
- ux
- web design