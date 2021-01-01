Mobile Designers in Charleston, SC for hire

Paul Dunbar

Charleston S.C. $80-90k (USD)

About Paul Dunbar

Branding and Ui designer working with brands who like to push the envelope.

Work History

  • Art Director @ isl.co

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • conceptual
  • digital design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Chelsea Burkett

Charleston, South Carolina $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Motivated Marketing

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • East Tennessee State University

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • painting
Jake Lutz

Charleston, SC $<50k (USD)

About Jake Lutz

I like tacos. A LOT.

Work History

  • Communication Specialist @ Faith Church

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • stationary design
  • videography
Josh Capeder

Charleston, SC $80-90k (USD)

About Josh Capeder

Design & Brand Strategy

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
