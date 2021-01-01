Mobile Designers in Caracas, Venezuela for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Caracas, Venezuela on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Liz Yelud Adra
Caracas, Venezuela
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- character design
- corel draw
- graphic design
- illustration
Kevin Dems
Caracas
About Kevin Dems
Visual Designer / Art director.
Passionate to making modern brands & functional design.
Work History
-
Art Director @ TNW
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- motion graphics
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Ronald Ronco
Caracas, Venezuela • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
Denisse Wilson
Caracas, Venezuela
About Denisse Wilson
Self taught designer that loves to illustrate portraits.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging design