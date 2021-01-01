Mobile Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa. $170-190k (USD)

Message

About Matthew Hall

Product Designer.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Alex Marais

Alex Marais

Pro

Cape Town $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Alex Marais

UI/UX Designer. Techno Producer.

Work History

  • Design Director @ Revix

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University Of Cape Town

    Bachelor of Commerce

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • crypto
  • figma
  • mobile
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Chris van Rooyen

Chris van Rooyen

Pro

Cape Town $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrator @ Chris van Rooyen

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Vega School of Brand Leadership

    BA in Creative Brand Communications (specializing in Visual Communications)

    2014

Skills

  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
Message
Debbie Turner

Debbie Turner

Cape Town

Message

About Debbie Turner

good type & a killer color palette. design director at Digitas Liquorice.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • uidesign
Message