Mobile Designers in Calgary, AB for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Calgary, AB on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Cam Hoff

Cam Hoff

Calgary, AB $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Cam Hoff

Canada’s most graphic designer. Over twenty years of professional experience in graphic design and illustration. Currently accepting freelance/contract projects.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • murals
  • packaging
  • print design
Message
David Mas

David Mas

Pro

Calgary, Alberta $50-60k (USD)

Message

About David Mas

Building brands from scratch
@ Harvest
Calgary, AB

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
Message
Joshua Clarke

Joshua Clarke

Calgary, Alberta

Message

About Joshua Clarke

Freelance Designer (Open for Business)
Graphic Design, Brand Identity, Logos, Packaging, Poster, Illustration, Artwork.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • label design
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logos and branding
  • packaging design
  • poster design
Message
Luiz Lizardo

Luiz Lizardo

Pro

Calgary, AB $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Luiz Lizardo

Director of Creative & Operations at launchcode

Work History

  • Director of Creative & Operations @ launchcode

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • CEFET-MG

    Bachelor’s Degree, Computer Engineering

    2012

Skills

  • creative
  • design thinking
  • direction
  • graphic design
  • innovation
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • keynote
  • management
  • mobile interface
  • problem solver
  • product design
  • software design
  • strategy
  • user experience (ux)
  • visual communications
Message