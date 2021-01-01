Mobile Designers in Buffalo, NY for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Buffalo, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Danielle Podeszek

Buffalo, NY $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    New Media Design

    2011

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • sports identity
  • tshirt design
Gunay Mustafazade

Neverland $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rob Hopkins

Buffalo, NY $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • SUNY Fredonia

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2007

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Tyler Coderre

Buffalo, NY $90-100k (USD)

About Tyler Coderre

I design experiences, identities, and interfaces.

Work History

  • Interaction Designer (UI/UX) @ ITX Corp

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University at Buffalo

    BFA in Emerging Practices

    2011

Skills

  • branding
  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • logo
  • project management
  • protoyping
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wireframe
