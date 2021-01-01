Mobile Designers in Buffalo, NY for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Buffalo, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Danielle PodeszekPro
Buffalo, NY • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Rochester Institute of Technology
New Media Design
2011
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering
- logo
- sports identity
- tshirt design
Rob HopkinsPro
Buffalo, NY • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
SUNY Fredonia
BFA in Graphic Design
2007
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- print design
- web design
Tyler CoderrePro
Buffalo, NY • $90-100k (USD)
About Tyler Coderre
I design experiences, identities, and interfaces.
Work History
-
Interaction Designer (UI/UX) @ ITX Corp
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University at Buffalo
BFA in Emerging Practices
2011
Skills
- branding
- design systems
- front-end development
- logo
- project management
- protoyping
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- wireframe