Mobile Designers in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire

About Agustín Schelstraete

I'm a digital product designer based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. My work combines a background in communication, technology and design thinking. During my career I was responsible for all phases of the UX process, starting from concepting and information architecture definition to wireframing, prototyping and validation. I also had the pleasure of leading creative teams of designers, developers, motion designers and illustrators through the lyfecycle of a project in order to meet the highest standards for usability and design.

My work has been recognized by CSS Design Awards, Behance, French Design Index Awards, Product Hunt and Land-Book. I received my BFA in Advertisement and two years later I co-founded Shiftseven, a design academy that helps young makers and professionals to empower their design careers through immersive workshops and community oriented meetups.