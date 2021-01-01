Mobile Designers in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Santi GattiPro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Logo Design
- art direction
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- design
- design lead
- graphic design
- icon design
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tino ZhabinskiyPro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
3D Artist @ Mango Languages
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- digital
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- visual design
- visualization
Agustín SchelstraetePro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $70-80k (USD)
About Agustín Schelstraete
I'm a digital product designer based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. My work combines a background in communication, technology and design thinking. During my career I was responsible for all phases of the UX process, starting from concepting and information architecture definition to wireframing, prototyping and validation. I also had the pleasure of leading creative teams of designers, developers, motion designers and illustrators through the lyfecycle of a project in order to meet the highest standards for usability and design.
My work has been recognized by CSS Design Awards, Behance, French Design Index Awards, Product Hunt and Land-Book. I received my BFA in Advertisement and two years later I co-founded Shiftseven, a design academy that helps young makers and professionals to empower their design careers through immersive workshops and community oriented meetups.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mariano SanchezPro
Buenos Aires • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- android design
- branding
- figma
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web app
- web design