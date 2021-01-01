Mobile Designers in Budapest, Hungary for hire
Bettina SzekanyPro
Budapest
About Bettina Szekany
A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.
Always happy to contribute to a project.
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- agile
- android design
- invision
- ios design
- mobile
- project management
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
bozor.ioPro
Budapest • $110-120k (USD)
About bozor.io
I've been designing digital products for 14 years. I love to create products from ground up. Consistently, clearly. Make them lovable and functional.
Work History
Product designer @ Blackthorn
2016 - 2018
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Gábor Dénes College
Bachelor Degree
2005
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- consistency
- css
- enterprise software
- enterprise ux
- html
- invision app
- principle app
- service design
- sketch
- ui
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface design
- ux lover
Zsolt JakabPro
Budapest • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Server Mania
2015 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- print design
- ui design
- web design
Vincze Istvan • Made by VinczePro
Budapest / Hungary • $60-70k (USD)
About Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Tailor-made digital products driven by craftsmanship. Visual Product Designer: UI Design with UX, Proto, Graphics Design & Branding. Booked! (until end of June)
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app ui
- appdesign
- brand guidelines
- branding
- corporate brand identity
- graphic design
- icon
- landing page
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- style guides
- ui
- ux
- web design