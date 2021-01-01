Mobile Designers in Bratislava, Slovakia for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Bratislava, Slovakia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Radovan TucekPro
Bratislava, Slovakia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Borne Agency
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision
- ios app
- landing page
- mobile
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Martin MadericPro
Bratislava, Slovakia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ PLATFORM
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Stano BaginPro
Slovakia, Trnava • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Director of Design @ PLATFORM
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- artificial intelligence
- dashboard
- figma
- game design
- interaction design
- ios design
- iphone app design
- mobile
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
Martin MročPro
Bratislava • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ PLATFORM
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- animation
- front-end development
- product design
- sketch
- ui desing
- uix
- ux
- wireframe