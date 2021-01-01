Mobile Designers in Boston, MA for hire

Erik Weikert

Boston, MA $130-140k (USD)

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Pilot

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fitchburg State College

    B.A. Communications Media

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Alex Montague

Cambridge, MA $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Alex Montague

Business-oriented designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • ios design
  • logo
  • mac
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Micah Carroll

Boston MA $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Design @ Tekiametrics

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Art Institute of Pittsburgh

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic and Web Design

    2016

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
Rachel Wright

Boston, MA $110-120k (USD)

About Rachel Wright

Running on pizza, coffee & toaster strudel.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ DraftKings

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • visual design
