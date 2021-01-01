Mobile Designers in Boise, ID for hire
Corey MinesPro
Boise, ID • $130-140k (USD)
About Corey Mines
Senior Product Designer @ CNN.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- creative direction
- front-end development
- illustration
- marketing
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Thomas McGeePro
Boise, ID • $90-100k (USD)
About Thomas McGee
Product designer and WordPress developer. Founder of Rightly & Co. and Notable Themes.
Work History
-
Founder @ Notable Themes
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- book design
- front-end development
- web design
- woocommerce
- wordpress
- wordpress plugins
- wordpress themes
Nicolas PernerPro
Boise, Idaho • $150-170k (USD)
About Nicolas Perner
I help startups evolve their MVP/MMP/MLP to Mass Market Polish
Product Leadership | Product Design | Product Talent Procurement
Leadership
- Product Strategy Definition
- Value Prop Positioning
- Product Roadmapping
Design
- Service & Journey Mapping
- Persona Documentation
- Product Polish & Marketing
Talent
- Product Team Planning
- Recruitment Vetting
- Process Development
Work History
-
Product Design Manager @ ClickFunnels
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- leadership
- mobile
- product design
- product management
- transmedia
- ui
- ux
- web design