Mobile Designers in Bogra, Bangladesh for hire

Mehedi Hasan Himel

Naogaon $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Atlantech Global

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Green University of Bangladesh

    BSc in CSE

    2018

Skills

  • remote job
  • startups
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Shamima Nasrin

Natore, Bangladesh $60-70k (USD)

About Shamima Nasrin

Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • N.S Collage, Natore

    Hons

    2012

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • android design
  • design
  • home page
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface design
  • web applications
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
Arafat

Bogra, Bangladesh $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
Innaka Akter

Bogura, Bangladesh $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelancer @ freelancer.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • National University

    Bachelor of Arts

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • background remove
  • banner ads
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • infographic design
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • mandala
  • photo retouching
  • t-shirt design
  • visiting card
  • web banner
  • web template design
