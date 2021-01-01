Mobile Designers in Bogota, Colombia for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Bogota, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Juan Fer ☄️

Juan Fer ☄️

Pro

Bogotá, Colombia $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Juan Fer ☄️

UX Designer

Work History

  • Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • microinteractions
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Leuro Studio

Leuro Studio

Bogota - Colombia. $<50k (USD)

Message

About Leuro Studio

Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 2d
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
  • logotipo
  • logotype
  • pattern design
Message
Carlos 👽

Carlos 👽

Bogotá - Colombia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Software Designer @ Hellobuild

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • figma
  • sketch
  • social media graphics
  • ui desing
  • uidesigner
  • web design
Message
Michelle Smiling

Michelle Smiling

Bogotá, Colombia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Michelle Smiling

Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)

    Graphic Design's Lic.

    2016

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
  • iconographer
  • illustrator
  • infographic design
Message