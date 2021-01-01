Mobile Designers in Bangkok, Thailand for hire

Towkir Ahmed Bappy

Bangkok, Thailand $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • landing page design
  • mobile app design
  • mobile ux
  • psd template design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web template design
Vincent Tantardini

Bangkok, Thailand $170-190k (USD)

About Vincent Tantardini

Designer

Work History

  • Product designer @ LINE

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • figma
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Saurav Biswas

Bangkok $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ United Nations

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • University Of Dhaka

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
ANGKRITTH

Bangkok, Thailand

About ANGKRITTH

Illustrator, Digital Creator and Pingpong Player.
Living and working in Cabin's

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ping pong
  • ui
  • web design
