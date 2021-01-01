Mobile Designers in Austin, TX for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jason Kirtley

Jason Kirtley

Pro

Austin, TX $130-140k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • design direction
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Charles Haggas

Charles Haggas

Pro

Austin, TX $150-170k (USD)

Message

About Charles Haggas

Creative Director @ Brightscout. Passionate product expert, UI/UX designer, strategist and brand architect.

Work History

  • Creative Director & Product Design @ Gigster Network

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Unviversity of Florence

    Bachelors in Marketing

    2006

Skills

  • app ui
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ui desgin
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web developement
Message
Chris Meeks

Chris Meeks

Austin, Texas $>250k (USD)

Message

About Chris Meeks

Director, Enterprise Design Language (Design Systems) at Change Healthcare

Work History

  • Owner @ HatBox

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Xavier University

    Graphic Designer

    2004

Skills

  • development
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Eli Schiff

Eli Schiff

Austin, Texas $140-150k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Visual Design Lead @ IBM

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Massachusetts Amherst

    Bachelors of Arts in Design

    2014

Skills

  • brand
  • design enablement
  • design evangelism
  • design systems
  • icons
  • mobile
  • research
  • speaking
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • writing
Message