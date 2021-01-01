Mobile Designers in Antwerpen, Belgium for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Antwerpen, Belgium on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ann-Sophie De Steur

Ghent $<50k (USD)

About Ann-Sophie De Steur

Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Catholic University Louvain

    MA in History

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • digital
  • drawing
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Ruben Daems (.com)

Antwerp

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
Simon

Antwerp $110-120k (USD)

About Simon

Freelance Digital designer based in Antwerp, Belgium

Work History

  • Advanced Web Designer @ Wijs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Howest University College

    Digital design & development

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • experimental
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • native
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Baptiste

Belgique

About Baptiste

Freelancer UI / UX Designer

Work History

  • spektrummedia.com @ Spektrum

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • desktop apps
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
