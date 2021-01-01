Mobile Designers in Antalya, Turkey for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Antalya, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ali Bayır 

Ali Bayır 

antalya

Message

About Ali Bayır 

I’m a full time web and digital designer & front end developer for the brilliant team at Paximum Travel Marketplace.

Work History

  • head of design @ oti holding

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universty

    licance

    2010

Message
Arif

Arif

Pro

Antalya

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user interface (ui)
Message
Uğur Bölge

Uğur Bölge

Antalya, Turkey $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Uğur Bölge

I am open to new projects and business partnerships.

I provide professional product design, software and digital marketing services to your business. You can discover my design projects.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Selcuk University

    2.60

    2012

Skills

  • UX Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • business card design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Eman

Eman

Antalya, Turkey $<50k (USD)

Message

About Eman

I worked as a graphic designer for a long time ... I designed for clients from many countries around the world .... my projects achieved a successful rank among my clients... I can design luxurious designs for your company and help you to be unique among your Competitors...I am a designer who gives high attention to his work and respects my deadlines not only but also I am patient so I give my clients... more

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message