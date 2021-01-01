Mobile Designers in Ann Arbor, MI for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Ann Arbor, MI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ben FrycPro
Detroit, MI • $90-100k (USD)
About Ben Fryc
3D Art Lead / Product Media Manager @ Mango Languages - I'm a 3D artist and illustrator with a love for science fiction. I'm available for any size 3D project you may have in mind. Drop me a message and say hi!
Work History
-
Product Media Manager @ Mango languages
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Schoolcraft College
Associates Degree
2003
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- 3d modeling
- 3d modeling and rendering
- art direction
- branding
- c4d
- creative direction
- icon
- logo
- management
- octane
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Samir Alley
Dearborn Mi. • $150-170k (USD)
Work History
-
VP of Design @ Revize.com
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
Skills
- art direction
- creative direction
- development
- html
- jquery
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Christine Lemar
Detroit, MI • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- mobile
- packaging
- project management
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- wireframe
DesignsMania
Canton, Michigan • $50-60k (USD)
About DesignsMania
We are design and Development agency
Work History
-
Graphics & Design @ DesignsMania
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- development
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- webdesigning
- website redesign
- wordpress web design