Mobile Designers in Algiers, Algeria for hire

Abdennour Bouzenoun

algiers

About Abdennour Bouzenoun

Web Designer

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Exagoal

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Fibda

    Certificate

    2015

Skills

  • logos and branding
  • ui desing
  • web design
Juba Diboune

Algiers, Algeria $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • product design
Fateh Djebbari

Birkhadem, Algérie $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ hivedigit

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • monogram
Abderraouf GATTAL

Algiers, Algeria $<50k (USD)

About Abderraouf GATTAL

Software Engineering Student, GDG Algiers Co-Organizer, GitHub Campus Expert and Software Developer not to mention my passion toward UX/UI and graphic Design.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe xd
  • mobile developer
  • mobile interface
  • ui desing
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
  • web developement
