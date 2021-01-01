Mobile Designers in Al Jizah, Egypt for hire

ِAshraf Omran

Cairo, Egypt $50-60k (USD)

I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Digital Layers

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • animations
  • branding
  • icon
  • micro interactions
  • motion graphics
  • prints design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
Abdelaziz

Cairo, Egypt

About Abdelaziz

I'm a graphic designer, UI/UX Designer with over 8 months of experience

Work History

  • graphic designer @ nicecode

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Faculty of Computers and Informatics

    VeryGood with honor

    2017

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • prototyping
  • ui desing
  • uiux
  • ux design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Ahmed M. Wahba

Cairo, Egypt

About Ahmed M. Wahba

Creative Design lead, Entrepreneur, CEO & Head of design @Hydrastudioz | Helping businesses to digitalize

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • hcd
  • humans
  • interaction design
  • micro interaction design
  • product design
  • products
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Muhamed Khiaal

Cairo, Egypt $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • principle
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux strategy
