Mobile Designers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for hire

the__creador

the__creador

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Safecity Group

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arena Animation

    Diploma In design & Animation

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • microinteractions
  • motiondesign
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Abdul Nazar

Abdul Nazar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui visual designer
Faizan Atiq

Faizan Atiq

Abu Dhabi $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Web Designer and Developer @ United Technical Services

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print designs
  • ui
  • ux
AMINE ELMAGHRAOUI

AMINE ELMAGHRAOUI

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates $<50k (USD)

About AMINE ELMAGHRAOUI

A confident and multitalented graphic/web designer who is self-motivated, self-sufficient and comes to you with an extensive experience in multimedia, marketing and web design...

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • ajax
  • angular
  • css3
  • html5
  • javascript
  • jquery
  • mysql
  • php
  • saas
  • ui
  • ux
