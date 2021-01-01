  1. Citybank redesign 🤘 money app money charts finance business business finance app banking app 3d animation ui animation application ui applicaiton finance banking bank citybank redesign app design application app
    Shot Link
    View Citybank redesign 🤘
    Citybank redesign 🤘
  2. Foodstuffs Shopping Mobile App Freebie 🍑 purple ecommerce online shop light pink colorful macaroon vegetable fruity fruit ui skeuomorphism orange neumorphism design skeuomorphic neumorphic app clean 2020 trend
    View Foodstuffs Shopping Mobile App Freebie 🍑
    Foodstuffs Shopping Mobile App Freebie 🍑
  3. We add Protopie in our daily work 🥧 lolux video mp4 template ui8 mockup application app doctor hospital graphic design ui design interaction design interaction prototype animation prototypes prototype protopie uxui
    Shot Link
    View We add Protopie in our daily work 🥧
    We add Protopie in our daily work 🥧
  4. Crazy Grape Balls 🍇C4D easy design funny ui attractive 3d animation balls motion colorful violet pink color background 3d grape cinema 4d c4d animation 4d cinema4d
    Shot Link
    View Crazy Grape Balls 🍇C4D
    Crazy Grape Balls 🍇C4D
  5. Mobile Banking 💸 money app money uiux ui mobile mobile banking mobile bank glow fintech app fintech dashboard app concept creditcard credit charts banking balance application app app ui
    View Mobile Banking 💸
    Mobile Banking 💸
  6. Healthy store | Product page | Organic Milk 🍼 ux ui ux design ui ux search farmer market website uidesign uxdesign farm milk online shop commerce online store store healthy app neomorphic neomorphism
    Shot Link
    View Healthy store | Product page | Organic Milk 🍼
    Healthy store | Product page | Organic Milk 🍼
  7. Bouncing ball 🏀C4D many lettering typographic typography c4dart plastic letters color creative lolux 3d art 3d 3d animation animations animation design cinema 4d cinema4d animation 3d animation c4d
    Shot Link
    View Bouncing ball 🏀C4D
    Bouncing ball 🏀C4D
  8. Be Healthy App - Fitness + Food healthcare uxui health app ux adobe aftereffects animation fitness fitness app aftereffects interaction healthy healthy lifestyle healthy eating healthy food health activity sport app sport training branding
    Shot Link
    View Be Healthy App - Fitness + Food
    Be Healthy App - Fitness + Food
  9. Skeuomorphic Hello Dribbble Figma Freebie hellodribbble account skeuomorphism design neumorphism app clean 2020 trend skeuomorphic neumorphic
    View Skeuomorphic Hello Dribbble Figma Freebie
    Skeuomorphic Hello Dribbble Figma Freebie
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
lolux