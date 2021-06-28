Build a Website Using Webflow with Pablo Stanley

Getting the most out of Webflow, Pablo Stanley makes creating beautiful landing pages seem like second nature. Building a website has never been easier with this winning process: starting with design in Figma, transferring to Webflow, and finally, testing on the web.

Next, level up your landing page by adding animations and interactions to attract viewers. In the second session of this crash course, we learn how to transfer and apply design and development principles to any project.

You're invited

Join Pablo and Dribbble for this Two-Part Crash Course on Build a Website Using Webflow. You'll gain access to two 3-hour workshops, an interactive take-home assignment with helpful feedback, and a global online community of peers. Get valuable reference material, networking opportunities, and join in on interactive Q&A sessions.

You'll Learn

Session One:

- Webflow basics you can’t miss

- Creating a beautiful landing page design in Figma

- How to transfer your designs into Webflow

- Building and testing different website sections

Session Two:

- Creating landing page animations and interactions in Webflow

- Using a CMS to fill out your website with content

- Scroll-based animations to bring your website to life

Crash Course Structure:

Session One - June 30, 2021

Building a Landing Page in Webflow

Learn Webflow alongside one of the best designers in the industry, with the unique opportunity for one-on-one feedback. Plus, you’ll come out of this session with a beautiful landing page for your business or product.

Bonus: You can apply these design and development principles to any project you take on in the future.

Start with the basics, designing your site in Figma; move on to a production-ready site in Webflow. Session One of this crash course covers the ins and outs of Webflow, from boxes and containers to basic styles. Next up is the hero section, navigation, features, CTA, and how-to sections. Pablo will demonstrate different layouts, site compositions, and state animations on cards and buttons.

As well as essential design and development techniques and an interactive Q&A in this session, Pablo has prepared take-home exercises so you can put what you learnt into practice and continue building your website, which will be reviewed in Session Two.

Session Two - July 7, 2021

A Deeper Dive: Dynamic Content and Animations in Webflow

Time to take your learnings and projects from Session One and jazz them up with some content and animations!

In Session Two, dive deeper into Webflow with Pablo with two objectives: first, mastering using a CMS to add content to your site, and second, adding more complex animations and interactions.

This session is all about making your website design stand out! We begin by creating a featured section for blog articles and a template for blog pages and wraps up with adding scroll-based animations to our hero and different page sections.

Pablo is excited to help you achieve a new superpower by creating a beautiful landing page! Plus, you’ll review your take-home assignment with individual feedback from Pablo.