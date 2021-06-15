5 Steps To Your Next Career Move with Sophia Chang

Invest in yourself by learning these five vital steps to plan your next career move. Sophia teaches designers and creatives how to accurately value your time, assess your strengths, create positive brand awareness and harness the power of online communities.

Receive valuable tools and takeaways to help refine your skills while moving your business forward. Creating a viable career plan involves mapping and navigating your ideal path and understanding the resources at your disposal.

In addition to covering the tools she used to clarify her vision and stay motivated, Sophia will offer interactive Q&A and provide take-home assignments & exclusive curated templates.

The workshop will be recorded and attendees will have access to rewatch for 2 weeks after the workshop!

Project: Develop a clear plan for your career that encompasses the best use of your time and resources, while also building awareness and self confidence.

Who this workshop is for: Ambitious creatives who seek motivation, organization, and direction, as well as anyone who is a high schooler, college student, or recent grad.