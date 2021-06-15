Learn 5 Steps To Your Next Career Move with Sophia Chang

5 Steps To Your Next Career Move with Sophia Chang

Taught by Sophia Chang
Free online Dribbble workshop with Sophia Chang. Create an actionable career plan and identify the steps you need to take to reach your career goals.

Free 3-hour workshop

Invest in yourself by learning these five vital steps to plan your next career move. Sophia teaches designers and creatives how to accurately value your time, assess your strengths, create positive brand awareness and harness the power of online communities.

Receive valuable tools and takeaways to help refine your skills while moving your business forward. Creating a viable career plan involves mapping and navigating your ideal path and understanding the resources at your disposal.

In addition to covering the tools she used to clarify her vision and stay motivated, Sophia will offer interactive Q&A and provide take-home assignments & exclusive curated templates.

The workshop will be recorded and attendees will have access to rewatch for 2 weeks after the workshop!

Project: Develop a clear plan for your career that encompasses the best use of your time and resources, while also building awareness and self confidence.

Who this workshop is for: Ambitious creatives who seek motivation, organization, and direction, as well as anyone who is a high schooler, college student, or recent grad.

What you’ll learn

  • How to plan your ideal career using your unique skills and strengths
  • Identifying and categorizing your passions
  • Hustling your way to your goals
  • Maintaining a professional digital footprint
  • Confidence in your skills, clarity of vision, and running a purposeful operation
  • Effective and professional communication techniques
  • …and much more!

Sophia Chang

Hailing from Queens, New York, with a BFA from Parsons School of Design, Sophia has championed a name for herself in the art, design, and streetwear community worldwide.

Regularly working with A-list brands is her jam. Her impressive repertoire spans multiple industries, including Samsung, Nike, Refinery29, Adidas, Apple, Footlocker, HBO, and the NBA. Her collection with Puma is one of her most outstanding achievements, displayed at international museums and curated by the American Federation of Arts. And true sneakerhead fashion, Sophia has co-founded Common Ace, an online marketplace for sneaks.

You want to learn from Sophia.

Excelling in all mediums from printmaking and apparel, websites and graphic design, illustration, consulting, and curation, she has grown her personal brand to worldwide recognition. See for yourself on her Instagram @esymai.

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop session with Sophia Chang takes place on June 17, 2021. The session begin at 1:00PM (PDT).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until June 15, —but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before June 15, 2021.