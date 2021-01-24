This workshop is sold out
Learn Learn to Design Beautiful, Accessible Interfaces with Matt D. Smith

Learn to Design Beautiful, Accessible Interfaces with Matt D. Smith

Taught by Matt D. Smith of Studio MDS
Designing Beautiful Interfaces

Creatives, join Dribbble and design director Matt D. Smith for a live, interactive workshop session where you’ll have the opportunity to learn how to design visually beautiful interfaces—all while balancing functionality and accessibility. Taught through a strong UX lens, in Designing Beautiful Interfaces you'll learn MDS’ trusted practices of typography, layout, color, and more.

You’ll leave this Dribbble Workshop feeling more confident about your interface design decisions, plus you’ll get an over-the-shoulder live walkthrough of some of MDS’ client and personal project design files. Additionally, bring your toughest interface design questions for MDS to tackle in a Q&A session at the conclusion of the workshop.

Lastly, as a bonus you'll leave your session with an official Shift Nudge UI design checklist to apply your workshop learnings in all your future projects.

What you’ll learn

  • Quick Keys
  • File Organization
  • Component Variants
  • Optimizing Colors
  • Design Tips & Tricks
  • Typography Systems
  • Box Model Process for Layout
  • Function & Accessibility
  • ...and so much more!

Designing for Accessibility

Designers, accessibility is a crucial component of your work. It’s also one that all creative practitioners have a responsibility to consider—whether to satisfy legal requirements, provide your clients and their customers the best level of value, or simply to serve the greatest possible audience you can.

The good news is that understanding and implementing important elements of accessibility isn’t as difficult, expensive, or time-consuming as you might think. In this introductory session—Designing for Accessibility—you’ll be shown how to consider accessibility from the very beginning of your projects, and how this mindset can enhance the beauty of your design work as a whole, and make for a more efficient workflow.

In this interactive Dribbble Workshop session, design director Matt D. Smith will provide you with an overview of accessibility best practices that can empower your design—both for you as a creative, as well as the broad audiences who encounter your work in the world.

You’ll not only receive MDS’ actionable design insights, but you’ll also learn that crafting accessible interfaces doesn't mean sacrificing visual aesthetics—after leaving this Dribbble Workshop you’ll be more confident in letting accessibility inform your creative process.

What you’ll learn

  • How to start with accessibility
  • WCAG Basics
  • How to use contrast scores
  • The 3 must-have colors
  • Form design techniques
  • Insights for visual affordance
  • Tips for input fields
  • Working with A11Y processes
  • ...and so much more!

Matt D. Smith

Owner and Design Director at Studio MDS

Matt D. Smith is the owner and design director at Studio MDS, specializing in interface design for digital products since 2008. He created the popular Float Label pattern for input fields, which was adopted by Google's Material Design System, Shopify, Netflix, Apple, and countless others.

He's led client projects around the world, served as an adjunct design professor at University of Georgia, guest lectured at Harvard, and taught workshops at conferences all over the US including Adobe MAX, Dribbble Hangtime and Epicurrence.

MDS co-created the popular MacOS menu bar app Contrast that provides over 8,000 designers—and counting—quick access to WCAG color contrast scores. He also created Flowkit, a component library that lets you create user flows inside of their favorite design tool.

His latest endeavor, Shift Nudge, has the mission of leading a new generation of interface designers to build the digital products of the future.

FAQs

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Matt D. Smith takes place on January 28, 2021. Our first session, Designing Beautiful Interfaces, begins at 9:00AM (PST). The day's second session, Designing for Accessibility starts at 1:00PM (PST).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Standard Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until January 28

