Learn to Design Beautiful, Accessible Interfaces with Matt D. Smith

Designers, accessibility is a crucial component of your work. It’s also one that all creative practitioners have a responsibility to consider—whether to satisfy legal requirements, provide your clients and their customers the best level of value, or simply to serve the greatest possible audience you can.

The good news is that understanding and implementing important elements of accessibility isn’t as difficult, expensive, or time-consuming as you might think. In this introductory session—Designing for Accessibility—you’ll be shown how to consider accessibility from the very beginning of your projects, and how this mindset can enhance the beauty of your design work as a whole, and make for a more efficient workflow.

In this interactive Dribbble Workshop session, design director Matt D. Smith will provide you with an overview of accessibility best practices that can empower your design—both for you as a creative, as well as the broad audiences who encounter your work in the world.

You’ll not only receive MDS’ actionable design insights, but you’ll also learn that crafting accessible interfaces doesn't mean sacrificing visual aesthetics—after leaving this Dribbble Workshop you’ll be more confident in letting accessibility inform your creative process.