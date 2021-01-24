Learn to Design Beautiful, Accessible Interfaces with Matt D. Smith

Creatives, join Dribbble and design director Matt D. Smith for a live, interactive workshop session where you’ll have the opportunity to learn how to design visually beautiful interfaces—all while balancing functionality and accessibility. Taught through a strong UX lens, in Designing Beautiful Interfaces you'll learn MDS’ trusted practices of typography, layout, color, and more.
You’ll leave this Dribbble Workshop feeling more confident about your interface design decisions, plus you’ll get an over-the-shoulder live walkthrough of some of MDS’ client and personal project design files. Additionally, bring your toughest interface design questions for MDS to tackle in a Q&A session at the conclusion of the workshop.
Lastly, as a bonus you'll leave your session with an official Shift Nudge UI design checklist to apply your workshop learnings in all your future projects.