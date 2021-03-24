This workshop has ended
Learn UI/UX Design with Jesse Showalter

Learn UI/UX Design with Jesse Showalter

Taught by Jesse Showalter
Designing & Prototyping Mobile Interfaces

It may come as a surprise that designing mobile interfaces is about so much more than just good looking visuals—It's about thinking through the struggles of the user, and offering up purposeful solutions via your designs. So now the important questions: how do you design an application that feels rock solid but also rocks people's socks off? How do you approach a blank artboard with the end goal in mind? How do you ship products faster? How do you design interfaces that make people say 'wow'?

In this workshop you’ll get a first-hand look into workflows that help you answer all these questions. You’ll learn everything you need to know about the basics of mobile UI design—like color, typography, grids, animations, and interactions—plus helpful tips and tricks along the way to speed up your workflow. Get first-hand insights that will not just help you and your team build amazing interfaces, but make a huge impact for your projects and clients as well.

This workshop will be a truly interactive experience—which means you’ll be getting your hands on a project, sharing your work with Jesse, and getting real-time feedback from the expert himself. Plus, a lucky few will also get the chance to get “on stage” with Jesse where he’ll review & rework your design in real time! So be sure to have Figma downloaded and a pen & paper ready.

Attendees will also leave their session with a takeaway PDF from Jesse outlining Figma fundamentals, a working Figma file full of templates AND a no code cheat sheet, so you are set up for design success as soon as you leave the session!

What you’ll learn

  • Figma fundamentals
  • Typographic scales
  • Grids and Layouts
  • Interactions & Animations
  • Prototyping & Flows
  • Components & Systems
  • UI standards & common patterns
  • Sourcing images, icons, & assets
  • How to think thoughtfully about UI design
  • …and much more!

Modern Delivery Workflows for Freelancers & Teams

OK designers, you've designed an amazing product…so what comes next? Well, it’s all about the handoff, folks. Join us for Jesse’s next interactive workshop session for a step-by-step blueprint equipping you to flawlessly deliver your final designs to the client.

This Dribbble Workshop session will help you spot and avoid key errors that result in improper handoff and delivery of your work. By learning from Jesse’s seamless workflow processes you will work smarter, not harder; resulting in less delivery errors, less time wasted (for both you and your team), less unnecessary communication, and most importantly happier clients who receive the work you envisioned. Jesse will explore the essentials of successful asset handoff, and answer questions like: how do you document your design? What tools are out there that can help make your design life easier? What tools can make the development handoff process smoother?

And good news—you don't need to answer these questions alone! With Jesse's experience and insights you'll be ready to assist your team, clients, and colleagues get products to market that much faster. You’ll also learn to embrace important communication techniques that make handing off projects not only more efficient, but a delight for all involved!

Attendees will also leave their session with a takeaway PDF from Jesse outlining Figma fundamentals, a working Figma file full of templates AND a no code cheat sheet, so you are set up for design success as soon as you leave the session!

What you’ll learn

  • Client hand off workflows
  • Easy design documentation (make engineers love you!)
  • Client presentation methods
  • Tools for building an MVP without a dev team
  • How to provide code to your teams 
  • Version control & communication techniques
  • Wrapping-up a projects with post mortems
  • Defining next steps for completed projects
  • …and much more!

Jesse Showalter is a passionate, creative, and straight-shooting front end developer, product & UI/UX Designer living in Texas. He has over ten years of experience developing products from concept to production. His diverse skillset spans a myriad of disciplines, from digital marketing, to hands-on UI/UX design, to front-end development (HTML/CSS/JavaScript). He’s fluent in visual UI design, UX design, user-centered design methodologies, product and front-end development.

Jesse has completed over 300 projects, and has worked with influential brands such as Adobe, Sketch, Bravo and Affinity. He also runs a YouTube channel aiming to inspire other creatives, and help them learn and grow in their craft. He frequently posts videos on design, creative concepts, tools and code. He also regularly posts on Instagram (@iamjesseshow). When he’s not working on design projects, Jesse can be found on adventures with his amazing wife and two kids.

What people are saying about Dribbble workshops

“I just wanted to let you and the Dribble folks know how great the workshop was today. As you kindly called out during the meeting, as I mentioned in the chat, this was INDEED the very type of workshop I have been wishing to see offered...forever! I've been waiting a long time to come across just the right thing.”

“I just wanted to say that after a looooong 9-5 with 3 branding projects overlapping at work, this workshop has been very relaxing, entertaining and academic. I have been sitting in this chair since 8am and now it's almost 3am hahahahah worth every minute of it.”

“It was an awesome workshop. Thank you for going above and beyond the session!!”

“A 3 hour workshop that ended up almost hitting 5! Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us :)”

“Finishing up the 1st half of @Draplin's workshop from @dribbble and I'm already so inspired.”

“This workshop was incredibly insightful, I definitely learned a ton. Thanks Aaron and everyone else involved for your time!”

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Jesse Showalter takes place on March 26, 2021. Our first session, Designing & Prototyping Mobile Interfaces, begins at 9:00AM (PDT). The day’s second session, Modern Delivery Workflows for Freelancers & Teams starts at 1:00PM (PDT).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until March 24, —but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before March 24, 2021.