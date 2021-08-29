Learn How to Build the Portfolio that Clients Love in Minutes

If you’ve spent weeks to months polishing your portfolio, but still feel lost because it’s missing that little “je ne sais quoi” to make it stand out, you’re not alone. It’s common for designers, writers, and really, any type of freelancer, to feel stuck because they don’t have enough work samples.

Luckily, Jessica Ko, long-time hiring manager at Google and Opendoor, is here to share her top recommendations for building a portfolio your clients will absolutely adore. She’s now the CEO and co-founder of Playbook.com, a San Francisco-based visual cloud storage startup valued at $20 million, and has plenty of experience designing products and hiring talented designers.

Hiring managers peruse hundreds of resumes a day and can quickly tell who's average and who's great, but they rarely discuss what goes on behind the scenes. Schools and boot camps do not teach you which portfolios get the most attention or how to create one like that. Jessica will teach you how to create a stunning portfolio quickly. This workshop will show you what hiring managers are looking for and tons of practical tips that will make your portfolio shine.