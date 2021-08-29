sponsored

Learn How to Build the Portfolio that Clients Love in Minutes

Taught by Jessica Ko sponsored by PLAYBOOK
A virtual Dribbble Webinar with Playbook founder & CEO, and ex-Google and Youtube hiring manager, Jessica Ko. Learn everything you need to know about building a portfolio that clients love in minutes.

If you’ve spent weeks to months polishing your portfolio, but still feel lost because it’s missing that little “je ne sais quoi” to make it stand out, you’re not alone. It’s common for designers, writers, and really, any type of freelancer, to feel stuck because they don’t have enough work samples.

Luckily, Jessica Ko, long-time hiring manager at Google and Opendoor, is here to share her top recommendations for building a portfolio your clients will absolutely adore. She’s now the CEO and co-founder of Playbook.com, a San Francisco-based visual cloud storage startup valued at $20 million, and has plenty of experience designing products and hiring talented designers.

Hiring managers peruse hundreds of resumes a day and can quickly tell who's average and who's great, but they rarely discuss what goes on behind the scenes. Schools and boot camps do not teach you which portfolios get the most attention or how to create one like that. Jessica will teach you how to create a stunning portfolio quickly. This workshop will show you what hiring managers are looking for and tons of practical tips that will make your portfolio shine.

In this webinar, you’ll learn

  • Common mistakes designers make in their portfolios
  • What employers and clients are REALLY looking for when hiring
  • A guide to transforming average into stunning portfolios
  • How to tell a compelling story in a portfolio
  • Examples of optimal and inefficient portfolios
  • Critique of your portfolio (a few examples will be examined)
  • Which tools are the best for building your portfolio?
  • How to ace your interview after your portfolio is chosen (bonus)
  • A few tips for early-career designers (bonus)

About your host: Jessica Ko

Jessica Ko is a co-founder and CEO of Playbook.com, a $20 million visual cloud storage startup in San Francisco. As part of Google’s early design team in 2007, she was responsible for working on Google Drive, Hangout, and YouTube products and interviewing, reviewing, and hiring hundreds of designers. A former Googler, she was the first and Head Designer at Opendoor, overseeing a multi-billion dollar company’s product and brand design. In addition, she has advised and contributed to the raising of hundreds of millions of dollars for more than a dozen startups nationwide.

In her role as a hiring design manager, she has seen a variety of portfolios, from abysmal to extraordinary. She authored Dribbble’s top-sponsored post of all time, and she continues to advise designers on building a solid portfolio. She holds a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Software Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Playbook takes place on August 31, 2021. Both sessions begin at 9:00AM (PDT).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until August 29, —but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before August 29, 2021.