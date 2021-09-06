The best time to start building more inclusive products was yesterday. The second best time is now. Learn about Accessible Design with Cat Noon, the co-founder and CEO of Stark.

Stark’s mission is to help you design and build accessible, ethical, and inclusive products. Cat’s mission is to teach you how you can start to do the same at your respective organizations through this crash course. She wants to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the latest innovations by designing products, services, and technologies that are accessible to all.

Cat's products are used in organizations globally, including Adobe, Dropbox, Nike, Microsoft, Pfizer, and more. It should be easy for everyone to enjoy your work; let's make that easy on all of us!

You're invited

Learn about accessible design with Cat Noone and Dribbble during this Two-Part Crash Course. Participants will receive two 3-hour workshops, helpful resources & curated PDFs, a take-home assignment, and feedback from Cat the global Dribbble community. Attend the interactive sessions to learn helpful information, network, and engage in Q&A sessions with a multi-company founder and champion for accessible design, Cat.

You'll Learn

- History and foundations of digital accessibility

- The role of inclusion in design

- Stages of accessibility

- Baking accessible design into your day-to-day

- How to talk a11y to stakeholders and execs

Crash Course Structure:

Session One: Ethics: where it all broke and how to fix it.

In this session, Cat will introduce you to the world of accessibility, from its history and the importance our role plays in moving the needle forward, to a comprehensive understanding of how Designers can enable customers to access the work we produce. Cat will conclude the session with an interactive question-and-answer session, and set a take-home assignment for attendees to work on during the week, building on what they just learnt. There may also be a guest speaker at this session!

Session Two: The day-to-day of accessibility and how to make it mainstream.

Cat will cover multiple iterations you can make on your design after completing Session One's assignment, including what accessibility looks like in various industries and take a deeper look at the role design plays in making products accessible. During the second session, Cat will examine and critique student projects, interspersed with lots of interactive question-and-answer. This session might include a guest!