Accessible Design with Cat Noone

Taught by Cat Noone
A two-part interactive Crash Course from Dribbble with Cat Noone where you will deep dive into one of today’s most important topics, accessible design. Sessions will cover diverse topics surrounding the accessibility of design, design ethics, and how we can learn to craft truly inclusive products.
A Two-Part Crash Course

The best time to start building more inclusive products was yesterday. The second best time is now. Learn about Accessible Design with Cat Noon, the co-founder and CEO of Stark.

Stark’s mission is to help you design and build accessible, ethical, and inclusive products. Cat’s mission is to teach you how you can start to do the same at your respective organizations through this crash course. She wants to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the latest innovations by designing products, services, and technologies that are accessible to all.

Cat's products are used in organizations globally, including Adobe, Dropbox, Nike, Microsoft, Pfizer, and more. It should be easy for everyone to enjoy your work; let's make that easy on all of us!

You're invited

Learn about accessible design with Cat Noone and Dribbble during this Two-Part Crash Course. Participants will receive two 3-hour workshops, helpful resources & curated PDFs, a take-home assignment, and feedback from Cat the global Dribbble community. Attend the interactive sessions to learn helpful information, network, and engage in Q&A sessions with a multi-company founder and champion for accessible design, Cat.

You'll Learn

  • - History and foundations of digital accessibility
  • - The role of inclusion in design
  • - Stages of accessibility
  • - Baking accessible design into your day-to-day
  • - How to talk a11y to stakeholders and execs

Crash Course Structure:

Session One: Ethics: where it all broke and how to fix it.

In this session, Cat will introduce you to the world of accessibility, from its history and the importance our role plays in moving the needle forward, to a comprehensive understanding of how Designers can enable customers to access the work we produce. Cat will conclude the session with an interactive question-and-answer session, and set a take-home assignment for attendees to work on during the week, building on what they just learnt. There may also be a guest speaker at this session!

Session Two: The day-to-day of accessibility and how to make it mainstream.

Cat will cover multiple iterations you can make on your design after completing Session One's assignment, including what accessibility looks like in various industries and take a deeper look at the role design plays in making products accessible. During the second session, Cat will examine and critique student projects, interspersed with lots of interactive question-and-answer. This session might include a guest!

Cat Noone is the product designer, co-founder, and CEO of Stark, a startup that makes software worldwide to be more accessible to everyone. By integrating with the tools design, engineering, and PM teams already use, they help teams build compliant software products more efficiently. The focus of her work is on bringing to life products and technology that enable everyone to gain access to the latest innovations worldwide.

If she isn't working or spending time with family, Cat likes to write, read, travel, and rock climb. She has been featured in FastCompany, Communication Arts, TechCrunch, Mic., Net Mag, Offscreen, and The Next Web; and her work is used by Adobe, Disney, Pfizer, Microsoft, Nike, and many more organizations.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Cat Noone takes place on September 8, 2021 and September 15, 2021. Both sessions begin at 9:00AM (PDT).

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until September 6

