The Business of Freelancing with Mt. Freelance

A Two-Part Crash Course

The Mt. Freelance team is your one-stop shop for all things creative. Working with some of the biggest brands and most noteworthy campaigns, the team has over 30 years of freelance experience combined. Andrew & Aaron are the faces behind Mt. Freelance. Having helped thousands of creative professionals define their freelance careers, Mt. Freelance also wants to help you get more work and make money. Who could say “no” to that? This two-part crash course not only helps freelancers find work while charging their ideal rates. Andrew and Aaron will also show you how to get jobs you want to work on!

You’re Invited

Join Mt. Freelance and Dribbble for this Two-Part Crash Course on The Business of Freelancing. You'll gain access to two 3-hour workshops, an interactive take-home assignment with helpful feedback, and a global online community of peers. Get valuable reference material, networking opportunities, and join in on interactive Q&A sessions.

You’ll Learn

Session One:

- How to design your ideal freelance career

- Prioritizing your own needs to do your best work

- Website strategy to help you get your ideal clients and jobs

- Cold-calling best practices for recruiters, creative directors, and clients

- Turning your gigs into long-term relationships

Session Two:

- Getting the most out of your freelance relationships

- Charging what you’re worth (hint: it’s a lot more than you’re charging now!)

- Different rates and when to use them: hourly, daily, and per project

- Negotiation techniques to have up your sleeve

Crash Course Structure

Session One - July 14, 2021

Running a Sustainable Freelance Business

Freelancing is often a balancing act between working “all the time” or virtually not at all. It’s one too many clients or barely any paid work. Many freelancers aren’t running a sustainable business because of the hide-and-seek nature that can accompany paid gigs.

Attend this two-part crash course to add some structure to your freelance business. Start with some introspection: Why are you freelancing? What are you offering? How can you get the projects you actually want to help complete?

Mt. Freelance has been there and done that. Andrew and Aaron will help you communicate your offer while creating a tailored website and social profiles to get your desired jobs. Also included in session one: landing work, engaging your clients, the importance of personal projects, negotiating rates, and managing long-term client relationships.

Prepare for a fun, fast-paced session and interactive Q&A. You’ll also receive a take-home assignment that the Mt. Freelance team will review with you in Session Two!

Session Two - July 21, 2021

A Deeper Dive: How to Make Money as a Freelancer

Now for the money-maker… literally. Session two comes with actionable advice on discussing rates, charging what you’re worth, and properly valuing your services. More money doesn’t always come with more hours.

Covering what you’ve always wanted to accomplish, asking for your big, “scary” rates. And how to get them! Andrew and Aaron will also explore the three most common ways to charge: hourly, daily, and per project, which ones to use, and how to get what you want from your clients.

Let this session will inspire you to work smarter, not harder. Or harder but smarter. Finally, present your take-home assignments and get personal feedback from Mt Freelance, plus lots of Q&A.