The Business of Freelancing with Mt. Freelance

A Two-Part Crash Course

The Mt. Freelance team is your one-stop shop for all things creative. Working with some of the biggest brands and most noteworthy campaigns, the team has over 30 years of freelance experience combined. Andrew & Aaron are the faces behind Mt. Freelance. Having helped thousands of creative professionals define their freelance careers, Mt. Freelance also wants to help you get more work and make money. Who could say “no” to that? This two-part crash course not only helps freelancers find work while charging their ideal rates. Andrew and Aaron will also show you how to get jobs you want to work on!

You’re Invited

Join Mt. Freelance and Dribbble for this Two-Part Crash Course on The Business of Freelancing. You'll gain access to two 3-hour workshops, an interactive take-home assignment with helpful feedback, and a global online community of peers. Get valuable reference material, networking opportunities, and join in on interactive Q&A sessions.

You’ll Learn

Session One:

  • - How to design your ideal freelance career
  • - Prioritizing your own needs to do your best work
  • - Website strategy to help you get your ideal clients and jobs
  • - Cold-calling best practices for recruiters, creative directors, and clients
  • - Turning your gigs into long-term relationships

Session Two:

  • - Getting the most out of your freelance relationships
  • - Charging what you’re worth (hint: it’s a lot more than you’re charging now!)
  • - Different rates and when to use them: hourly, daily, and per project
  • - Negotiation techniques to have up your sleeve

Crash Course Structure

Session One - July 14, 2021

Running a Sustainable Freelance Business

Freelancing is often a balancing act between working “all the time” or virtually not at all. It’s one too many clients or barely any paid work. Many freelancers aren’t running a sustainable business because of the hide-and-seek nature that can accompany paid gigs.

Attend this two-part crash course to add some structure to your freelance business. Start with some introspection: Why are you freelancing? What are you offering? How can you get the projects you actually want to help complete?

Mt. Freelance has been there and done that. Andrew and Aaron will help you communicate your offer while creating a tailored website and social profiles to get your desired jobs. Also included in session one: landing work, engaging your clients, the importance of personal projects, negotiating rates, and managing long-term client relationships.

Prepare for a fun, fast-paced session and interactive Q&A. You’ll also receive a take-home assignment that the Mt. Freelance team will review with you in Session Two!

Session Two - July 21, 2021

A Deeper Dive: How to Make Money as a Freelancer

Now for the money-maker… literally. Session two comes with actionable advice on discussing rates, charging what you’re worth, and properly valuing your services. More money doesn’t always come with more hours.

Covering what you’ve always wanted to accomplish, asking for your big, “scary” rates. And how to get them! Andrew and Aaron will also explore the three most common ways to charge: hourly, daily, and per project, which ones to use, and how to get what you want from your clients.

Let this session will inspire you to work smarter, not harder. Or harder but smarter. Finally, present your take-home assignments and get personal feedback from Mt Freelance, plus lots of Q&A.

You'll Receive

  • Two in-depth, interactive sessions
  • Live Q&A with Mt. Freelance in each session
  • Access to an exclusive community group of classmates from around the globe
  • Take home assignments designed for feedback in Session Two
  • Live feedback on your assignments and advice from Mt. Freelance
  • Curated templates and PDFs of course content
  • Live-recoded session access for up to 2-weeks post-session

Your Instructors: Mt. Freelance

Andrew and Aaron created Mt. Freelance to share everything they’ve learned over their three combined decades of freelancing. Branding themselves the “ultimate advantage for freelancers,” Mt. Freelance is an expert level, 35-video course and supportive community of resources. Catch them on Instagram @mtfreelance.

Andrew Dickson

Andrew Dickson is a freelance copywriter and creative consultant. You probably recognize his work: writer of hilarious Old Spice ads, inventor of the 7 Wonders of Oregon, and the WK12 experimental ad school director. Andrew lets his inner performer loose hosting a storytelling show for The Moth and is a regular performer and auctioneer. He’s an experienced freelancer since leaving a 7-year stint at Wieden+Kennedy Portland in 2014.

Aaron James

Aaron James is a freelance art and creative director with a long list of reputable clients, including W+K, CPB+, Kamp Grizzly, TBWA Chiat Day, Publicis, AKQA, Ogilvy, BBDO, among others. Recent creations include digital projects and films for Adidas, Patagonia, TOMS, and Nike. He is also co-owner of a soccer magazine called Howler and an instructional baseball coaching site called The Hitting Vault in the true entrepreneurial spirit.

FAQs

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Mt. Freelance takes place on July 14, 2021 and July 21, 2021. Both sessions begin at 9:00AM (PDT).

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until July 12

