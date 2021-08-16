Character Design for Animation with Sarah Beth Morgan

Creating and bringing a character to life is never an easy feat. Knowing how to draw the human form is a good start but doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of nuances that come with character design for animation. Why does this character matter? What does the character add to the narrative? Is it human, an animal, a bunch of shapes?

Animation begins with a lot of groundwork.

Join director and illustrator Sarah Beth Morgan as she demystifies her character design process. As she walks you through the design process, from concepting, sketching, and posing to pushing character designs to their limits, you'll discover how she comes up with characters and brings them to life through illustration.

You're invited

Learn about character design for animation with Sarah Beth and Dribbble during this Two-Part Crash Course. Participants will receive two 3-hour workshops, a take-home assignment, and feedback from the global Dribbble community. Attend the interactive sessions to learn helpful information, network, and engage in Q&A sessions with a proper animation professional.

You'll Learn

- An in-depth look at Sarah Beth's pre-motion process

- Create a character from scratch in Photoshop

- A step-by-step guide on designing characters based on a client script

- Using reference photos to pose characters

- Abstracting, proportion, and distortion in character design

- When to use non-human characters

- Tips for communicating with animation teams

Crash Course Structure:

Session One - August 18, 2021

Sarah Beth will introduce you to the world of characters in motion while walking you through the various ways to use characters to support animated storytelling. You'll gain a comprehensive understanding of her process as she walks you through creating a character, from backstory and sketch to complete design. An interactive Q&A and take-home assignment will wrap up the session.

Session Two - August 25, 2021

After completing your assignment from Session One, Sarah Beth will demonstrate multiple ways you can improve upon your character designs, and take a deeper dive into the character design for animation process. We’ll spend most of the second session critiquing and examining your student projects from volunteers with Q&A sprinkled throughout the session!