Learn Grow Your Creative Business with Kaleigh Moore

Taught by Kaleigh Moore
A LIVE, TWO-SESSION CRASH COURSE

Ready to grow the creative business of your dreams? Whether you’re itching to go full-time freelance or looking for ways to supercharge your existing biz, it’s time to really make it happen. Join freelancer and creative business expert Kaleigh Moore for a live, two-session crash-course where you’ll learn everything you need to set up (and manage!) a thriving creative business that you love.

As a part of this exclusive learning series, you’ll master the most intimidating elements of running a business, gain actionable pricing strategies & techniques that will allow you to charge more for your work, and ultimately gain more confidence as a business owner so you can spend more time focusing on what you do best—creating.

Session One — May 5, 2021

In this first 3-hour course, Kaleigh will get into the nitty gritty of setting up your business for success including strategies for targeting clients, approaching the value conversation, contracts, invoicing, and everything in between. Plus, Kaleigh will equip you with the tools you need to set and present your rates to clients—and most importantly—how to justify the value proposition behind the work that you do.

The last hour of this session will be reserved for a live Q&A where you’ll get a chance to ask Kaleigh your most burning questions about running a business. You’ll also receive a take-home assignment to be completed and discussed in Session 2 of the crash-course.

We’ll also be providing access to an exclusive Discord group where you can chat through the assignment, share ideas, and network with the rest of the class between and after each session.

Session Two — May 12, 2021

This second 3-hour session will be broken up into one hour of additional learning material on growing your creative business, and the last two hours will be reserved for reviewing your take-home assignment and discussing with Kaleigh and the class. Get intimate feedback from Kaleigh herself as she wraps up the key takeaways to running and growing a thriving creative business.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • How to start small and lean
  • Targeting the clients you want
  • Pricing strategies & packaging your services
  • How (and when) to raise your rates
  • Day-to-day business management fundamentals
  • Client onboarding best practices
  • Creating contracts & tracking invoices
  • Retirement & investing plans
  • Preparing for tax time
  • Working with lawyers, accountants, & other stakeholders
  • Automating your business
  • How to grow your business & get consistent work
  • …and much more!

Here’s what you’re getting:

  • Live Q&A opportunities
  • Access to a Discord group to network & share ideas with fellow students
  • Reading materials and PDFs of course content
  • Tangible takeaways to get your business off the ground
  • Take-home assignments you’ll present and get intimate feedback on
  • Invaluable feedback & advice from Kaleigh herself
  • Access to live-recorded sessions for up to 2-weeks afterward

Kaleigh Moore

Kaleigh is a freelance business consultant and writer, having worked for publications like Forbes, Vogue Business, and Protocol. She educates fellow creatives on how to run a successful & profitable business, focusing on the less glamorous, but extremely necessary side of being your own boss.

Kaleigh has amassed decades of hands-on business experience having started her first business at age 19, and growing it to make a five figure profit. Since 2013, she’s been building upon her business management expertise, and today she’s a subject matter expert who’s sought out for in-depth knowledge on how to run your own freelance business. She also uses this expertise in a journalistic setting, writing for publications like Vogue Business, Forbes, Adweek, and others.You can find her on Twitter @kaleighf.

