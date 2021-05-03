Grow Your Creative Business with Kaleigh Moore

Ready to grow the creative business of your dreams? Whether you’re itching to go full-time freelance or looking for ways to supercharge your existing biz, it’s time to really make it happen. Join freelancer and creative business expert Kaleigh Moore for a live, two-session crash-course where you’ll learn everything you need to set up (and manage!) a thriving creative business that you love.

As a part of this exclusive learning series, you’ll master the most intimidating elements of running a business, gain actionable pricing strategies & techniques that will allow you to charge more for your work, and ultimately gain more confidence as a business owner so you can spend more time focusing on what you do best—creating.

Session One — May 5, 2021

In this first 3-hour course, Kaleigh will get into the nitty gritty of setting up your business for success including strategies for targeting clients, approaching the value conversation, contracts, invoicing, and everything in between. Plus, Kaleigh will equip you with the tools you need to set and present your rates to clients—and most importantly—how to justify the value proposition behind the work that you do.

The last hour of this session will be reserved for a live Q&A where you’ll get a chance to ask Kaleigh your most burning questions about running a business. You’ll also receive a take-home assignment to be completed and discussed in Session 2 of the crash-course.

We’ll also be providing access to an exclusive Discord group where you can chat through the assignment, share ideas, and network with the rest of the class between and after each session.

Session Two — May 12, 2021

This second 3-hour session will be broken up into one hour of additional learning material on growing your creative business, and the last two hours will be reserved for reviewing your take-home assignment and discussing with Kaleigh and the class. Get intimate feedback from Kaleigh herself as she wraps up the key takeaways to running and growing a thriving creative business.