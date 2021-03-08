Designers, as you probably know, organizations large and small are now embracing the benefits of design systems. But what is a true design system, and what elements are they comprised of? How do important assets like UI Kits, Component Libraries, and Design Systems all fit together? And which of them are worth investing in, and to what level? You don’t have to answer those questions alone, creatives—join creative director Dan Mall for an interactive Dribbble Workshop as he helps shed light on not only what true design systems are—but how they work once brought to life. With Dan’s experience, explanations, and first-hand insights you'll be able to help your team, clients, and colleagues make more consistent, efficient, and freeing user interfaces.
Learn Design Systems with Dan Mall
Understanding True Design Systems
What you’ll learn
Managing True Design Systems for Teams
When it comes to crafting a successful design system, many folks think that it’s as simple as creating library of components and using them freely in your projects. The trouble is, most design systems created in this way aren't terribly useful—and actually are apt to not get used at all. Not a good outcome for your design teams, or your clients.
So how can designers create systems that will actually be used by their teams and clients in a beneficial manner? In this interactive Dribbble Workshop session we’ll show you the way! Under the mentorship of SuperFriendly’s Dan Mall, you’ll see first-hand the counterintuitive way designers can make design systems—by making their products first, and then gaining a design system as a natural by-product. You’ll learn how creating great work for your users, customers, and clients is the first step in making design systems that not only have an impact, but are employed consistently.
What you’ll learn
-
Reasons design systems fail
-
Using design systems correctly
-
Seeing beyond design components
-
Why design system misuse occurs
-
Creating design systems by creating great products
-
Getting client buy-in for your systems
-
New collaboration processes
-
Counterintuitive processes for creating systems
-
…and much more!
Dan Mall is a creative director and advisor from Philly. He’s the founder and CEO of SuperFriendly, a design collaborative that helps in-house teams make better digital products with design systems. Having worked with clients like Canon, ESPN, Kraft, Quartz, Apple, Google, The New York Times, Microsoft, GE, Crayola, Lucasfilm, Thomson Reuters, and more, Dan has a passion for playing matchmaker between surprising art direction and intuitive interaction design.
Dan has extensive experience leading design teams and crafting processes for successful digital work. Before opening SuperFriendly, he worked as Design Director for Brooklyn-based digital creative agency Big Spaceship. Prior to that, Dan was Interactive Director of web design boutique Happy Cog and was one of the founding members of its Philadelphia office. Dan is also a co-founder of Arcade (a fun way to manage design tokens for enterprise teams); wrote Pricing Design (a book to help agency owners and freelancers figure out how and what to charge for their services); and co-hosted Businessology (a podcast and workshop series teaching designers how to run better businesses).
Dan often speaks at conferences like SXSW, An Event Apart, Smashing Conference, Artifact Conference, RWD Summit, Future of Web Design, FITC, and more, teaching other designers and developers his methodology of how to do better work. He has been invited to many award show juries like the Art Directors Club, .NET Awards, and the Pixel Awards. Dan has also written for notable design publications like A List Apart and .NET Magazine. Most recently, he has taught advertising at the Miami Ad School, web and graphic design at the University of the Arts, and animation at the School of Visual Arts. Dan regularly consults with design agencies to help whip their design teams into shape.
Dan is enthralled with his wife and two daughters. He writes irregularly at danmall.me and tweets often as @danmall.
What people are saying about Dribbble workshops
“I just wanted to let you and the Dribble folks know how great the workshop was today. As you kindly called out during the meeting, as I mentioned in the chat, this was INDEED the very type of workshop I have been wishing to see offered...forever! I've been waiting a long time to come across just the right thing.”
“I just wanted to say that after a looooong 9-5 with 3 branding projects overlapping at work, this workshop has been very relaxing, entertaining and academic. I have been sitting in this chair since 8am and now it's almost 3am hahahahah worth every minute of it.”
“It was an awesome workshop. Thank you for going above and beyond the session!!”
“A 3 hour workshop that ended up almost hitting 5! Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us :)”
“Finishing up the 1st half of @Draplin's workshop from @dribbble and I'm already so inspired.”
“This workshop was incredibly insightful, I definitely learned a ton. Thanks Aaron and everyone else involved for your time!”
FAQs
Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.
Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.
Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.
Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.
Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Dan Mall takes place on March 10, 2021. Our first session, Understanding True Design Systems, begins at 9:00AM (PST). The day’s second session, Managing True Design Systems for Teams starts at 1:00PM (PST).
As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Standard Time, so plan accordingly!
Tickets for this workshop are on sale until March 8, —but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!
Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!
Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.
So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!
-
You’ll get inspired and re-energized
Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.
-
You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting
Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.
-
You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways
We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!
-
An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours
Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.
Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!
Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before March 8, 2021.