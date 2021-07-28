Learn UI/UX Design with Jesse Showalter

It may come as a surprise that designing mobile interfaces is about so much more than just good looking visuals—It’s about thinking through the struggles of the user, and offering up purposeful solutions via your designs. So now the important questions: how do you design an application that feels rock solid but also rocks people’s socks off? How do you approach a blank artboard with the end goal in mind? How do you ship products faster? How do you design interfaces that make people say “wow”?

In this full-day workshop you’ll get a first-hand look into workflows that help you answer all these questions. You’ll learn everything you need to know about the basics of mobile UI design—like color, typography, grids, animations, and interactions—plus helpful tips and tricks along the way to speed up your workflow. Get first-hand insights that will not just help you and your team build amazing interfaces, but make a huge impact for your projects and clients as well.

This workshop will be a truly interactive experience—which means you’ll be getting your hands on a project, sharing your work with Jesse, and getting real-time feedback from the expert himself. Plus, a lucky few will also get the chance to get “on stage” with Jesse where he’ll review & rework your design in real time! So be sure to have Figma downloaded and a pen & paper ready.