Design a Perfect Portfolio & Master the Art of Networking with Brandon Groce

Design a great portfolio = get it in front of your dream clients = get hired. It’s that simple.

As a creative professional, you know how important your portfolio is to the success of your career. So how do you build a portfolio that actually gets you hired? How do you stand-out in a sea of incredible design talent? Join design educator & content creator Brandon Groce for a straight-shooting workshop filled with invaluable, actionable techniques that will help you cut through the noise of your competition and successfully design the perfect portfolio.

You will walk away with plenty of actionable tips and tricks to build a winning portfolio that wows clients. Whether you're starting your portfolio from scratch or need some help level-up your existing site, this workshop is for you.

Trust us, you will not want to miss this!

As a bonus, you’ll leave this workshop with an exclusive PDF reference from Brandon covering everything you learned in this session. PLUS you’ll have access to a recording of the workshop for 7 days after the session.