Learn Design a Perfect Portfolio & Master the Art of Networking with Brandon Groce

Design a Perfect Portfolio & Master the Art of Networking with Brandon Groce

Taught by Brandon Groce
Design and build a portfolio that gets you hired

Design a great portfolio = get it in front of your dream clients = get hired. It’s that simple.

As a creative professional, you know how important your portfolio is to the success of your career. So how do you build a portfolio that actually gets you hired? How do you stand-out in a sea of incredible design talent? Join design educator & content creator Brandon Groce for a straight-shooting workshop filled with invaluable, actionable techniques that will help you cut through the noise of your competition and successfully design the perfect portfolio.

You will walk away with plenty of actionable tips and tricks to build a winning portfolio that wows clients. Whether you're starting your portfolio from scratch or need some help level-up your existing site, this workshop is for you.

Trust us, you will not want to miss this!

As a bonus, you’ll leave this workshop with an exclusive PDF reference from Brandon covering everything you learned in this session. PLUS you’ll have access to a recording of the workshop for 7 days after the session.

What you’ll learn

  • How to build a portfolio that actually lands work
  • What to include in your portfolio to make you standout
  • How to strategically curate your design projects
  • Strategies for targeting your dream clients with your portfolio
  • How to position yourself as a high-value designer
  • Invaluable advice on building a thriving creative career
  • …and much more!

Master networking online & social media

Designers—gone are the days of blasting out thousands of cold emails with your resume attached. 2020 has forever changed the way we connect, and if you want to build a thriving creative career, you need to know the digital strategies to help you succeed.

In this workshop, Brandon will teach you the art of networking online along with countless social media techniques to help you break into any sector of design, and build the career of your dreams. Whether you’re a new or established designer, you’ll learn the same strategies Brandon has relied on to position himself as a coveted, hireable designer landing him positions at some of the world’s leading brands like Adobe, Disney, Dannon, Hilton, LG, and Salesforce (to name only a few).

Brandon is a firm believer that you don’t need a college degree or any formal education in design to be successful in your career. He reverse engineered his dream career with the same techniques he’ll be teaching in this workshop. Brandon’s success is a testament to his own networking abilities, and he’s ready to share his wealth of knowledge with you so you can start building a fulfilling creative career—one that you’re proud of.

Get ready to walk away with plenty of actionable (and slightly unconventional) strategies to successfully market yourself, get your work noticed by your dream clients, and ultimately get hired.

As a bonus, you’ll leave this workshop with an exclusive PDF reference from Brandon covering the tips & tricks you learned in the session. PLUS you’ll have access to a recording of the workshop for 7 days after the session.

What you’ll learn

  • How to reverse engineer your dream career
  • Tips to help you network efficiently (& authentically) online
  • Social media tactics to help you get noticed
  • Communication best practices
  • Advice on building long lasting, fruitful relationships
  • How to market yourself to win your desired clients
  • Unconventional marketing tactics to help you get noticed
  • …and much more!

Brandon Groce is a designer, Adobe Partner, and content creator. You can find him on Instagram (@brand0ngr0ce) sharing his wisdom and career advice to an audience of over 100K followers. He has a unique and entertaining way of teaching designers and creatives how to level-up their skills, land work, and get highly paid.

Brandon has been in the design industry for nine years, and has worked with some of the world’s leading brands such as Adobe, Disney, Dannon, Hilton, CES, and LG. Over the past year, he turned his focus to helping other creative designers grow their personal brands, create dream-client winning portfolios, and gain the attention they deserve.

Brandon also runs an amazing design Discord community called The Game Changers with over 1000+ like minded creatives from all over the world who come together to up their skills each day through practice, weekly design challenges, hard work, and the support of an amazing community.

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Brandon Groce takes place on April 21, 2021. Our first session, Build a winning portfolio: Essential techniques to marketing your work, begins at 9:00AM (PDT). The day's second session, Build your dream career: Master networking online & social media starts at 1:00PM (PDT).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until April 19, —but you'll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don't miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you'd like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before April 19, 2021.