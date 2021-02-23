This workshop has ended
But good news! More workshops are coming soon.
Check out our lineup
Learn Icon Design & Branding with Scott Fuller

Icon Design & Branding with Scott Fuller

Taught by Scott Fuller of The Studio Temporary
Starting at
$199
USD
Save $

Bulk discount offered to colleagues or classmates if 5 or more tickets are bought.

Get in touch

Small Design, Big Impact: Building Icons that Work

Designers, while icons might be small elements on your project’s overall design canvas, they play an outsized roll in making great designs successful. Have you ever wondered what exactly goes into designing eye-catching icons?

Dribbble’s excited to be teaming up with Scott Fuller of The Studio Temporary for a hands-on, interactive icon design workshop to help teach you the ropes. In this 3-hour class, creatives from any discipline can gain important icon design fundamentals, as well as turn their newfound skills into impressive, functional icons.

You’ll start with a walkthrough Scott’s personal work process—exploring the research, inspiration, and execution behind his latest icon design projects. You’ll learn what design elements and considerations designers can rely on for crafting impactful icons, as well as how to train your eye to look for forms that help bring your ideas to life.

Then comes the fun part, friends—as part of your workshop session you’ll start sketching and ideating for your very own personal icon set! Whether it’s purely for you, or in service of that project you’ve always wanted to tackle, but just haven’t had the time for—you’ll get to treat yourself to designing something you want, bolstered with inspiration, insights, and techniques from The Studio Temporary.

This interactive Dribbble Workshop will be a hands-on experience, so be sure to bring notebooks, pencils (or pens, if you prefer) and your digital design app of choice ready to go!

Attendees will also leave their Small Design, Big Impact: Building Icons that Work session with a takeaway PDF from The Studio Temporary, outlining Scott’s icon design process and recapping important concepts to remember as you utilize your new skills in your next project!

What you’ll learn

  • Client research & icon objectives
  • Sourcing icon inspiration
  • Adapt complex ideas to small canvases
  • Sketching & iterating concepts
  • Components that make icons work
  • Building cohesive icon systems
  • Vector building tips
  • Fine-tuning icons for output
  • …and much more!

Branding Strong: Identity Design with the Studio Temporary

Branding is an essential cornerstone in the work of a designer—but how exactly do you kickstart your creativity in pursuit of building stunning brand identities? Well, in this interactive Dribbble Workshop, you’ll join Scott Fuller of The Studio Temporary for a crash course in the creative processes that’ll equip you to tackle branding projects with confident determination.

You’ll get a first-hand look into Scott’s branding process—from interviewing clients and distilling down their design needs, to presenting concepts and then hitting the ground running. Scott will then take you on a deep-dive into the nuts and bolts of successful branding, such as skills for choosing impactful, memorable typefaces, building compelling brand color palettes, and developing cohesive styles for supporting illustration, imagery, and iconography systems.

Plus, you’ll get a guided tour of The Studio Temporary’s branding work for folks like Killer Mike, Bankhead Seafood, the Atlanta Hawks, and more—including the behind-the-scenes details that went into bringing these projects to life. Be sure to bring your most burning branding-related questions, too—Scott’s ready to answer with actionable insights from his unique creative career.

So, who’s ready to to dive in and start designing? Join Dribbble and The Studio Temporary on February 25 for a full day of design learning!

Attendees will also leave their Branding Strong: Identity Design with the Studio Temporary session with a takeaway PDF from The Studio Temporary, outlining Scott’s branding design process and recapping important concepts to remember as you utilize your new skills in your next project!

What you’ll learn

  • Client interviews & design objectives
  • Design research & building mood boards
  • Working within existing brand guidelines
  • Crafting style guides from scratch
  • Choosing impactful typefaces
  • Building compelling color palettes
  • Crafting illustrations iconography
  • …and much more!

Scott Fuller

Designer, illustrator, and owner of The Studio Temporary

Scott Fuller is the designer, illustrator, and overall one-man dynamo behind The Studio Temporary. A Georgia native, he resides in Atlanta where he goes to work for brands, ideas, and people from every walk of life. With over a decade in the design industry, Scott has worked and collaborated with incredible folks like the Atlanta Hawks, AIGA, Johnny Cupcakes, Phish, Realtree, Standard Deluxe, Bankhead Seafood, Killer Mike and a few more that y’all haven’t heard of—yet.

What people are saying about Dribbble workshops

“I just wanted to let you and the Dribble folks know how great the workshop was today. As you kindly called out during the meeting, as I mentioned in the chat, this was INDEED the very type of workshop I have been wishing to see offered...forever! I've been waiting a long time to come across just the right thing.”

“I just wanted to say that after a looooong 9-5 with 3 branding projects overlapping at work, this workshop has been very relaxing, entertaining and academic. I have been sitting in this chair since 8am and now it's almost 3am hahahahah worth every minute of it.”

“It was an awesome workshop. Thank you for going above and beyond the session!!”

“A 3 hour workshop that ended up almost hitting 5! Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us :)”

“Finishing up the 1st half of @Draplin's workshop from @dribbble and I'm already so inspired.”

“This workshop was incredibly insightful, I definitely learned a ton. Thanks Aaron and everyone else involved for your time!”

Starting at
$199
USD
Save $

Bulk discount offered to colleagues or classmates if 5 or more tickets are bought.

Get in touch

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Scott Fuller takes place on February 25, 2021. Our first session, Small Design, Big Impact: Building Icons that Work, begins at 9:00AM (PST). The day’s second session, Branding Strong: Identity Design with the Studio Temporary starts at 1:00PM (PST).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Standard Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until February 23, —but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before February 23, 2021.