Icon Design & Branding with Scott Fuller

Designers, while icons might be small elements on your project’s overall design canvas, they play an outsized roll in making great designs successful. Have you ever wondered what exactly goes into designing eye-catching icons?

Dribbble’s excited to be teaming up with Scott Fuller of The Studio Temporary for a hands-on, interactive icon design workshop to help teach you the ropes. In this 3-hour class, creatives from any discipline can gain important icon design fundamentals, as well as turn their newfound skills into impressive, functional icons.

You’ll start with a walkthrough Scott’s personal work process—exploring the research, inspiration, and execution behind his latest icon design projects. You’ll learn what design elements and considerations designers can rely on for crafting impactful icons, as well as how to train your eye to look for forms that help bring your ideas to life.

Then comes the fun part, friends—as part of your workshop session you’ll start sketching and ideating for your very own personal icon set! Whether it’s purely for you, or in service of that project you’ve always wanted to tackle, but just haven’t had the time for—you’ll get to treat yourself to designing something you want, bolstered with inspiration, insights, and techniques from The Studio Temporary.

This interactive Dribbble Workshop will be a hands-on experience, so be sure to bring notebooks, pencils (or pens, if you prefer) and your digital design app of choice ready to go!

Attendees will also leave their Small Design, Big Impact: Building Icons that Work session with a takeaway PDF from The Studio Temporary, outlining Scott’s icon design process and recapping important concepts to remember as you utilize your new skills in your next project!