Illustration and Storytelling with Carson Ellis

Taught by Carson Ellis
An interactive, virtual Dribbble Workshop with Carson Ellis. Learn Carson’s tried-and-true painting techniques and applications all while discovering how to tell a compelling story through illustration.
Illustrating with Gouache

Artists and illustrators alike rely on gouache as a well-behaved water-based paint. Like watercolor, it is typically used on paper and is diluted with water to create wash effects. In contrast to watercolor, it's also used opaquely to mimic acrylics and temperas. It has a wide range of applications as a result.

Carson Ellis has painted with gouache for over a decade. Self-taught, she believes this medium is excellent for people of all ages and abilities. This workshop will start with an introductory discussion of gouache and review its evolution. Carson will walk participants through a variety of painting techniques and applications. Work in progress will be shared, feedback received, and a 45-minute panel Q&A will conclude the workshop.

*note that some materials are required to make the most of this interactive workshop

Materials required:

  • - Cold press watercolor paper
  • - Round synthetic watercolor brushes in a few sizes
  • - A set of gouache paints
  • - Water in a cup or jar

What you’ll learn

  • A brief history of gouache and its uses in illustration
  • Selecting the best painting surfaces and brushes for your project
  • Sketching/mapping your composition
  • Dry brush techniques
  • Wet on wet techniques
  • Combining gouache with pen and ink for stunning effects
  • Working in black and white
  • Sketching with gouache… and much more!

Beautiful Book Cover Design

When designing book covers, there are several factors to consider: composition, narrative, typography, legibility, color palette, and character designs. Illustrator and author Carson Ellis specializes in children’s books, and the art of the book cover is one of her favorite subjects. In this workshop, she will focus on the creative process, how she makes decisions, what materials she uses, and why she makes those decisions. In addition to discussing cover art created by other illustrators, we'll discuss the various angles and approaches used by book cover designers.

Participants will then have the chance to design a book cover. Come prepared with a story in mind, such as a folktale or something in the public domain that you would like to create cover art for. The art created in this workshop will be analog. We won't be using any design software or illustration tools. It is recommended that attendees bring art supplies, such as paints and brushes, and paper or canvas to work on.

Those also attending the first workshop are encouraged to work in gouache. Work in progress will be shared, and there will be a 45-minute Q&A session at the end.

What you’ll learn

  • Cover art: an introduction with examples
  • How to consider the trim size
  • Typography and hand-lettering for covers
  • Unique design and composition considerations of cover art
  • How to select a palette that works
  • Medium and material options… and much more!

Carson Ellis

Carson Ellis is the author and illustrator of the bestselling picture books Home and Du Iz Tak? (a Caldecott Honor book and the recipient of an E.B. White Read-Aloud Award). She has illustrated several books for kids, including The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Composer Is Dead by Lemony Snicket, and The Wildwood Chronicles by her husband, Colin Meloy. The Society of Illustrators has awarded Carson silver medals for her work on Wildwood Imperium and Dillweed's Revenge by Florence Parry Heide.

She's the illustrator-in-residence for Colin's band, The Decemberists, and received Grammy nominations in 2016 and 2018 for album art design. She works sporadically as an editorial illustrator for The New Yorker, The New York Times, and others publications, and she is an occasional fine artist represented by Nationale in Portland.

Carson lives on a farm in Oregon with Colin, their two sons, two cats, two llamas, two goats, one sheep, fourteen chickens, a family of barn owls, and an unfathomable multitude of tree frogs.

