Illustration and Storytelling with Carson Ellis

Artists and illustrators alike rely on gouache as a well-behaved water-based paint. Like watercolor, it is typically used on paper and is diluted with water to create wash effects. In contrast to watercolor, it's also used opaquely to mimic acrylics and temperas. It has a wide range of applications as a result.

Carson Ellis has painted with gouache for over a decade. Self-taught, she believes this medium is excellent for people of all ages and abilities. This workshop will start with an introductory discussion of gouache and review its evolution. Carson will walk participants through a variety of painting techniques and applications. Work in progress will be shared, feedback received, and a 45-minute panel Q&A will conclude the workshop.

*note that some materials are required to make the most of this interactive workshop

Materials required: