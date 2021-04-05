This workshop has ended
Learn Design Optimization & Logo Design with Aaron Draplin

Design Optimization & Logo Design with Aaron Draplin

Taught by Aaron Draplin of Draplin Design Co.
Tuning Up Your Work: DDC Shortcuts & Optimizations

Listen, designers—learn how to take control of your creative workflow with the best tricks and tips the Draplin Design Company puts to use every single day. In this Dribbble Workshop you’ll learn from Aaron Draplin himself how to wrangle your design documents the DDC way—from setup, to optimization, to final art for output.

Not only will you leave equipped with an efficient creative process that leaves you with more time to get more things done, but you’ll be empowered to provide professional, iron-clad deliverables to handoff to clients.

As a bonus, you’ll also leave this session with an official DDC reference PDF, a handy guide to use as you apply your workshop learnings to your own design work. Lastly, Draplin wanted us to tell you, “he tends to go long” so be prepared for some workshop overtime as you’re immersed in all the tips, takeaways, and tall tales you’re in store for!

What you’ll learn

  • Shortcuts
  • Workspace optimization
  • Folder organization
  • File handling
  • Design tips & tricks
  • Designing by subtraction
  • Vector precision
  • Deliverables
  • ...and so much more!

Design a Logo the DDC Way

Looking to make your mark? Join Aaron Draplin for an interactive Dribbble Workshop where you’ll learn how to hone your eye and utilize creative tools in crafting impactful logos—all using DDC-approved design tips and tricks.

Whether it’s learning how to unearth inspiration in your everyday environment or getting your hands dirty sketching, iterating, and refining—you’ll walk away from this workshop ready to make a logo the DDC way.

As a bonus, you’ll also leave this session with an official DDC reference PDF, a handy guide to use as you apply your workshop learnings to your own design work. Lastly, Draplin wanted us to tell you, “he tends to go long” so be prepared for some workshop overtime as you’re immersed in all the tips, takeaways, and tall tales you’re in store for!

What you’ll learn

  • Logo design
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Inspiration gathering
  • Sketching
  • Iterating
  • Design tips & tricks
  • Client relations
  • File handoff
  • ...and so much more!

Aaron Draplin

Owner of Draplin Design Co.

The Draplin Design Co. finally stepped out on its own four hairy feet in the fall of 2004. All these years later, he’s proud to report that he’s managed to “keep everything out of the red.”

He’s traveled the world telling his story, with over 450 speaking fiascos under his belt and counting! He co-created Field Notes with his older brother Jim Coudal, and their memo books are sold in over 2,500 stores worldwide, with limited-edition special editions shipped quarterly to a booming subscriber list. He’s filmed six Skillshare classes that are raging along, teaching kids all over the world. His first book titled Pretty Much Everything came out on May 17, 2016 on Abrams Books, which incredibly, is in its eighth printing. His roster of DDC Merch is up to 275 products and growing! You’ll see those goodies at DDC merch tables from coast to coast or in his online shop at draplin.com. He prides himself on a high level of craftsmanship and quality that keeps us up late into the wet Portland night.

He rolls up his sleeves for Coal Headwear, Union Binding Co., Richmond Fontaine, Esquire, Nike, Wired, Dinosaur Jr, Timberline, Chunklet, Eaux Claires Music Festival, Poler, Incase, Sub Pop Records, Fender, Marc Maron, Cobra Dogs, Jill Soloway, Sasquatch Music Festival, Rhett Miller, Old 97s, Jason Isbell, Nixon Watches, Bernie Sanders, Patagonia, Target, Chris Stapleton, NASA/JPL, John Hodgman, Ford Motor Company, Woolrich and even the Obama Administration, if you can believe that.

What people are saying about Dribbble workshops

“I just wanted to let you and the Dribble folks know how great the workshop was today. As you kindly called out during the meeting, as I mentioned in the chat, this was INDEED the very type of workshop I have been wishing to see offered...forever! I've been waiting a long time to come across just the right thing.”

“I just wanted to say that after a looooong 9-5 with 3 branding projects overlapping at work, this workshop has been very relaxing, entertaining and academic. I have been sitting in this chair since 8am and now it's almost 3am hahahahah worth every minute of it.”

“It was an awesome workshop. Thank you for going above and beyond the session!!”

“A 3 hour workshop that ended up almost hitting 5! Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us :)”

“Finishing up the 1st half of @Draplin's workshop from @dribbble and I'm already so inspired.”

“This workshop was incredibly insightful, I definitely learned a ton. Thanks Aaron and everyone else involved for your time!”

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Aaron Draplin takes place on April 07. Our first session, Tuning Up Your Work: DDC Shortcuts & Optimizations, starts at 9:00 AM (PDT), while the second, Design A Logo The DDC Way, begins at 1:00 PM (PDT).

Yes, if you want to attend both. Our Dribbble Workshop with Aaron will be split into two different 3-hour sessions: the first session is Tuning Up Your Work: DDC Shortcuts & Optimizations, while the second is Design A Logo The DDC Way.

Each session requires its own ticket, but you are 100% encouraged to attend both if you’d like—learn all day from Draplin! In fact, you can save $99 on the cost of attending both sessions by selecting our combo ticket option.

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until April 05, 2021—but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

You better believe it, friends. You’ll be learning directly from Aaron himself—in realtime, right from the DDC command center located in Portland, Oregon. We’ve been assured at the highest levels that no body doubles, doppelgängers, or CGI trickery will be employed in any fashion.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before April 05, 2021.