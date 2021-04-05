Design Optimization & Logo Design with Aaron Draplin

Listen, designers—learn how to take control of your creative workflow with the best tricks and tips the Draplin Design Company puts to use every single day. In this Dribbble Workshop you’ll learn from Aaron Draplin himself how to wrangle your design documents the DDC way—from setup, to optimization, to final art for output.

Not only will you leave equipped with an efficient creative process that leaves you with more time to get more things done, but you’ll be empowered to provide professional, iron-clad deliverables to handoff to clients.

As a bonus, you’ll also leave this session with an official DDC reference PDF, a handy guide to use as you apply your workshop learnings to your own design work. Lastly, Draplin wanted us to tell you, “he tends to go long” so be prepared for some workshop overtime as you’re immersed in all the tips, takeaways, and tall tales you’re in store for!