Learn the basics of font & logo design

In this interactive Dribbble Workshop session, Dan Cederholm will demystify dipping your toes into the world of type design—he’ll show you that creatives of any stripe can take their letterform ideas and begin crafting them into fully-functional fonts. You’ll learn how to gather inspiration for your typeface, iterate upon letterforms, as well as translate your rough sketches into Glyphs app to start bringing your design to life.

Along the way you’ll gain insights into Dan’s unique creative journey—he’s a creative everyman who’s also been a consummate renaissance man over the course of his 20-year career. Under his SimpleBits moniker, Dan’s been coding, designing, writing books, hosting podcasts, puppeteering, selling his awesome brand of Advencher wares, and designing charming typeface families. (Oh, and this is in addition to also co-founding a little creative community called Dribbble, too.)

When you sign up for this limited-seat Dribbble Workshop session, you’re going to leave with a headful of actionable ideas on how these typeface designs came to life, as well as three free font weights from Dan’s very own typeface families.