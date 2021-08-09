Learn How to Master Your Freelance Business with Chris Do

Freelancers and creative entrepreneurs, do you want to grow your business and earn more money? Do we have your attention?! If so, join Dribbble and Chris Do, the man with a mission to “teach one billion people how to make a living, doing what they love” for a session on kickstarting your Agency business.

You can be more than a solo artist when it comes to freelancing. But taking the next step towards building your team is difficult. Chris Do is here to make things easier.

In this workshop you’ll learn how to start transitioning your freelance business to an agency to start earning more money, and doing better work, while collaborating with amazing people and brands.

Of course, you can do great work as a freelancer, but the key to getting consistent, high-paying contracts is by running a successful business and nailing the fundamentals. Think: positioning and marketing your services, pricing strategies, customer service, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Combining teaching with hands-on exercises, allow Chris to impart his 25+ years of knowledge from scaling and running two 7-figure businesses.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start, to be great.”

If your freelance business is “findable” online, you’re already in a better position than your competitors when it comes to growing your business. Learn how to attract your ideal clients by improving your positioning, searchability, and recognition in your field.

As a bonus, this workshop session will be recorded and exclusively available for attendees to re-watch for 7 days after the workshop.