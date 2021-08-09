Learn How to Master Your Freelance Business with Chris Do

Taught by Chris Do
Freelance to Agency (For Beginners)

Freelancers and creative entrepreneurs, do you want to grow your business and earn more money? Do we have your attention?! If so, join Dribbble and Chris Do, the man with a mission to “teach one billion people how to make a living, doing what they love” for a session on kickstarting your Agency business.

You can be more than a solo artist when it comes to freelancing. But taking the next step towards building your team is difficult. Chris Do is here to make things easier.

In this workshop you’ll learn how to start transitioning your freelance business to an agency to start earning more money, and doing better work, while collaborating with amazing people and brands.

Of course, you can do great work as a freelancer, but the key to getting consistent, high-paying contracts is by running a successful business and nailing the fundamentals. Think: positioning and marketing your services, pricing strategies, customer service, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Combining teaching with hands-on exercises, allow Chris to impart his 25+ years of knowledge from scaling and running two 7-figure businesses.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start, to be great.”

If your freelance business is “findable” online, you’re already in a better position than your competitors when it comes to growing your business. Learn how to attract your ideal clients by improving your positioning, searchability, and recognition in your field.

As a bonus, this workshop session will be recorded and exclusively available for attendees to re-watch for 7 days after the workshop.

What you’ll learn

  • Whether to be a specialist or generalist
  • Positioning, building authority, and developing expertise
  • Becoming a well-known and desired option in your niche
  • Ranking on Google through organic reach and SEO
  • Evergreen content marketing strategies for growing freelancers
  • Scaling your team from one to many
  • Designing your business for growth through goal-setting and proper planning
  • Excelling at customer service to gain referrals and word-of-mouth recognition
  • …and much more!

Pricing Strategies for Freelancers (Intermediate)

Does the thought of growing your business make your head spin because you’re always fully booked? This is a sign that your rates don’t match the quality of work you’re providing and are too low to grow your business!

But don’t worry, Chris uses this workshop to expand on pricing strategies for freelancers looking to grow their business. Hint: it’s not pricing based on time and materials or fixed fees.

This workshop will explore the holy grail of value-based pricing and how your operation can achieve this result every time!

Sure, money conversations can be difficult, but in the end, it all comes down to your mindset and how you approach the topic with your clients with confidence and poise.

Why does talking about money seem to derail so many conversations with potential clients? This workshop will teach you everything you need to know about dealing with money as a growing freelance business and approaching the topic comfortably and confidently.

As a bonus, this workshop session will be recorded and exclusively available for attendees to re-watch for 7 days after the workshop.

What you’ll learn

  • Explore three pricing models for your offering
  • Cost, price, and value exercises
  • Accounting for your services using COGS
  • How to profitably bid on projects for success
  • Price anchoring and bracketing
  • Mastering value-based pricing in your operation
  • The “one-page proposal” template you need in your arsenal
  • Closing the sale

After scaling his motion design studio from a $5K investment solo operation to a bi-coastal Emmy-award-winning office billing over $85M, Chris Do set out on a mission to teach 1 billion people how to make a living doing what they love.

Chris has built two 7-figure businesses from the ground up, and secured contracts with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Xbox, ESPN, Crate & Barrel, Google, Dunkin Donuts, American Airlines, and Sony, to name a few.

He is the ultimate entrepreneur, learning and mastering all aspects of freelance business, including design, sales, and content marketing. He has also taught sequential and main title design for over 15 years at ArtCenter -- you want to learn from Chris. He is currently building The Futur, focusing on making valuable and accessible content for creative freelancers.

His goal is to share that knowledge with you to avoid the same mistakes he made when scaling his businesses as an entrepreneur and freelancer!

FAQs

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Chris Do takes place on August 11, 2021 at 9:00AM (PDT).

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until August 9

workshops@dribbble.com before August 9, 2021.