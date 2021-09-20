Lettering For Logos with Jon Contino

A well-known name in the design and branding community, Jon Contino’s work has earned some of the industry’s most significant awards. He is a designer, letterer, illustrator, and branding wizard for brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In this crash course, you’ll start by exploring the process of logo development through custom lettering. Then, map the entire process while using your inspiration references to flesh out your design and sketch your ideas. But, of course, a full-fledged brand experience starts with a logo.

After refining your logo at home, Jon will review your designs in Session Two while learning how to create your logo digitally for use in any online environment.

You're invited

Join Jon and Dribbble for this Two-Part Crash Course on Lettering for Logos. You'll gain access to two 3-hour workshops, an interactive take-home assignment with helpful feedback, and a global online community of peers. In addition, get valuable reference material, networking opportunities, and join in on interactive Q&A sessions.

You'll Learn

Session One:

- Plan your lettering so the shape makes sense

- Using style references to create unique work

- Sketching through your ideas for an exciting and unrestricted result

- Revising sketches based on reference material

- Preparing to create the final piece

Session Two:

- How to work with letters in logos to create something memorable

- Discuss the cleaning process, how to prepare for inking and digital creation

- Create a digital copy of your company's logo in Photoshop and Illustrator using multiple techniques to achieve a particular style

- Review and critique participants’ logo projects

Crash Course Structure:

Session One - September 22, 2021

Lettering for Logos

During the first session of Lettering for Logos, you will learn the entire process of creating a unique logo created purely through custom lettering. Initially, you will map out your logo to explore shapes and compositions that are interesting. Next, your design will be fleshed out using the style references you've collected, and you'll learn how to combine ideas to create an aesthetic. Finally, the workshop will cover sketching your ideas in-depth, refining those sketches, and preparing your final design.

In addition to the lettering techniques for logos and interactive Q&A in this session, Jon has prepared take-home exercises to apply what you've learned and continue working on your logo design, which will be reviewed in Session Two.

Session Two - October 1, 2021

A Deeper Dive: Lettering for Logos

Lettering for Logos will continue to explore the importance of lettering and its use for creating a unique and memorable design with our previous project. Next, you will learn how to take your sketches, clean them up, and create digital files suitable for any purpose.

We will end the workshop with another Q&A and group review where attendees will present their work. Finally, Jon will offer feedback and demonstrate how even the tiniest details can improve your design.