Lettering For Logos with Jon Contino

Taught by Jon Contino
A two-part interactive Crash Course from Dribbble with Jon Contino where you’ll explore the process of logo development through custom lettering. Design alongside Jon, get feedback, and leave the course with a new brand identity!"
A Two-Part Crash Course

A well-known name in the design and branding community, Jon Contino’s work has earned some of the industry’s most significant awards. He is a designer, letterer, illustrator, and branding wizard for brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In this crash course, you’ll start by exploring the process of logo development through custom lettering. Then, map the entire process while using your inspiration references to flesh out your design and sketch your ideas. But, of course, a full-fledged brand experience starts with a logo.

After refining your logo at home, Jon will review your designs in Session Two while learning how to create your logo digitally for use in any online environment.

You're invited

Join Jon and Dribbble for this Two-Part Crash Course on Lettering for Logos. You'll gain access to two 3-hour workshops, an interactive take-home assignment with helpful feedback, and a global online community of peers. In addition, get valuable reference material, networking opportunities, and join in on interactive Q&A sessions.

You'll Learn

Session One:

  • - Plan your lettering so the shape makes sense
  • - Using style references to create unique work
  • - Sketching through your ideas for an exciting and unrestricted result
  • - Revising sketches based on reference material
  • - Preparing to create the final piece

Session Two:

  • - How to work with letters in logos to create something memorable
  • - Discuss the cleaning process, how to prepare for inking and digital creation
  • - Create a digital copy of your company's logo in Photoshop and Illustrator using multiple techniques to achieve a particular style
  • - Review and critique participants’ logo projects

Crash Course Structure:

Session One - September 22, 2021

Lettering for Logos

During the first session of Lettering for Logos, you will learn the entire process of creating a unique logo created purely through custom lettering. Initially, you will map out your logo to explore shapes and compositions that are interesting. Next, your design will be fleshed out using the style references you've collected, and you'll learn how to combine ideas to create an aesthetic. Finally, the workshop will cover sketching your ideas in-depth, refining those sketches, and preparing your final design.

In addition to the lettering techniques for logos and interactive Q&A in this session, Jon has prepared take-home exercises to apply what you've learned and continue working on your logo design, which will be reviewed in Session Two.

Session Two - October 1, 2021

A Deeper Dive: Lettering for Logos

Lettering for Logos will continue to explore the importance of lettering and its use for creating a unique and memorable design with our previous project. Next, you will learn how to take your sketches, clean them up, and create digital files suitable for any purpose.

We will end the workshop with another Q&A and group review where attendees will present their work. Finally, Jon will offer feedback and demonstrate how even the tiniest details can improve your design.

You'll Receive:

  • Two in-depth, interactive sessions
  • Live Q&A with Jon in each session
  • Access to an exclusive community group of classmates from around the globe
  • Take-home assignments designed for feedback in Session Two
  • Live feedback on your projects and advice from Jon
  • Curated templates and PDFs of course content
  • Live-recorded session access for up to 2-weeks post-session

New York native Jon Contino is an influential staple in the design and branding community. As founder and creative director of independent branding studio CONTINO, he has produced award-winning work for household names and received some of the industry’s most prestigious honors. In 2018, Jon published his first book, Brand by Hand, in partnership with Abrams Books.

Widely known for his unique style combining old and new world aesthetics and modern, minimalist style, Jon’s work reveals influences of historical New York, contemporary street art, and of course, hand-drawn lettering.

With style admired by small boutique brands to international corporations, Jon has received countless accolades for his fusion of old and new world aesthetics in his design. With clients like Nike, Coca-Cola, AT&T, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his designs genuinely tell a story while influencing modern design.

Jon resides in New York with his wife, Erin, and daughter, Fiona, where he operates his full-time studio and continues fighting the good fight of the pencil vs. the pixel.

What people are saying about Dribbble workshops

“I just wanted to let you and the Dribble folks know how great the workshop was today. As you kindly called out during the meeting, as I mentioned in the chat, this was INDEED the very type of workshop I have been wishing to see offered...forever! I've been waiting a long time to come across just the right thing.”

“I just wanted to say that after a looooong 9-5 with 3 branding projects overlapping at work, this workshop has been very relaxing, entertaining and academic. I have been sitting in this chair since 8am and now it's almost 3am hahahahah worth every minute of it.”

“It was an awesome workshop. Thank you for going above and beyond the session!!”

“A 3 hour workshop that ended up almost hitting 5! Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us :)”

“Finishing up the 1st half of @Draplin's workshop from @dribbble and I'm already so inspired.”

“This workshop was incredibly insightful, I definitely learned a ton. Thanks Aaron and everyone else involved for your time!”

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Jon Contino take place on September 22, 2021 and October 1, 2021. Both sessions begin at 9:00AM (PDT).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until September 20 — but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before September 20, 2021.