Learn Photoshop & Poster Design Process with Temi Coker

Designers! We know that Photoshop can be a little intimidating and hard to master. That’s why we’ve teamed up with multidisciplinary designer and Photoshop expert Temi Coker to teach you the ins & outs of Photoshop that will leave you feeling like a pro in no time.

From mastering the pen tool, to navigating layers, getting creative with filters & patterns, and everything in between, Temi will equip you with the know-how you need to work smarter not harder. You’ll learn how to speed up your workflow with different Photoshop shortcuts, plus, how to approach your design process so you become an even more efficient and successful designer.

Whether you’re completely new to Photoshop or looking to level-up your existing skills, now’s your chance to finally master one of the most widely-used design tools designers are expected to know. You’ll be leaving this workshop with the tips and tricks Temi wishes he’d known when he was just starting out and learn how to take your creations to the very next level.

As a bonus, you’ll leave this workshop with an exclusive PDF full of Photoshop tips & tricks and Temi’s go to shortcuts! PLUS you’ll have access to a recording of the workshop for 2 weeks after the session.