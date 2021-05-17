This workshop has ended
Learn Learn Photoshop & Poster Design Process with Temi Coker

Learn Photoshop & Poster Design Process with Temi Coker

Taught by Temi Coker
Master Essential Photoshop Techniques

Designers! We know that Photoshop can be a little intimidating and hard to master. That’s why we’ve teamed up with multidisciplinary designer and Photoshop expert Temi Coker to teach you the ins & outs of Photoshop that will leave you feeling like a pro in no time.

From mastering the pen tool, to navigating layers, getting creative with filters & patterns, and everything in between, Temi will equip you with the know-how you need to work smarter not harder. You’ll learn how to speed up your workflow with different Photoshop shortcuts, plus, how to approach your design process so you become an even more efficient and successful designer.

Whether you’re completely new to Photoshop or looking to level-up your existing skills, now’s your chance to finally master one of the most widely-used design tools designers are expected to know. You’ll be leaving this workshop with the tips and tricks Temi wishes he’d known when he was just starting out and learn how to take your creations to the very next level.

As a bonus, you’ll leave this workshop with an exclusive PDF full of Photoshop tips & tricks and Temi’s go to shortcuts! PLUS you’ll have access to a recording of the workshop for 2 weeks after the session.

What you’ll learn

  • Photoshop fundamentals
  • Time saving shortcuts to help you work smarter
  • Working with timelines and frame animations
  • Pen tool best practices
  • How to use select & mask
  • Using the Mixer Brush Tool
  • Getting creative with filters & patterns
  • Adobe Library essentials
  • …and much more!

Design a Beautiful Poster Series From Start to Finish

When it comes to creating eye-catching posters, approach is everything. In this live, interactive workshop, you’ll learn how Temi approaches poster design while getting a first hand look at the techniques he relies on when merging photography and design.

As a part of this poster design workshop, you’ll begin to design your own poster series from start to finish. Temi will coach you through everything you need to know from workflow essentials like file structure & organization to the more creative bits such as finding inspiration, designing portraits, and so much more!

Get ready to go step-by-step into Temi’s creative process, watch as he designs a poster, conducts research, gathers inspiration, and works with colors and patterns within Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator. Plus, you’ll end up designing a poster together, live!

Buckle up for an exciting creative adventure, designers. You’ll leave this workshop inspired to design more incredible poster series’ whether it be for fun or for your career.

As a bonus, you’ll leave this workshop with an exclusive PDF full of poster design tips & tricks and Temi’s go to shortcuts! PLUS you’ll have access to a recording of the workshop for 2 weeks after the session.

*We recommend you have Adobe Photoshop downloaded for these workshops.

What you’ll learn

  • How to organize your poster series efficiently
  • Making templates for print & social
  • Using Photoshop & Illustrator to design simultaneously
  • The ins & outs of Adobe Library
  • Color Theory fundamentals
  • Getting creative with shapes & textures
  • Understanding composition
  • How to user filters and patterns
  • Must-know design tips & tricks
  • …and much more!

Temi Coker

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Temi is a successful multidisciplinary artist, and Adobe Creative Resident. He is inspired by his Nigerian roots and in his art depicts layers of his Nigerian culture with colors, patterns, dimensions and textures. His aim is to create powerful experiences that move and challenge beauty standards.

Temi first started mixing photography and graphic design back in 2011, after seeing similarities in both disciplines. He is now a pioneer in that space and has quickly become an expert in the field of Photoshop and poster design. He has worked with numerous big name brands, and his list of clients now include Footlocker, Apple, Adobe, Peloton. Temi was recently selected by the Academy Awards to reimagine this year's Oscar statuette into a stunning design that represents Black voices in film. Temi used Adobe Photoshop and Fresco to create his powerful design honoring the talented Black actors, writers, directors and filmmakers telling impactful stories in movies today.

What people are saying about Dribbble workshops

“I just wanted to let you and the Dribble folks know how great the workshop was today. As you kindly called out during the meeting, as I mentioned in the chat, this was INDEED the very type of workshop I have been wishing to see offered...forever! I've been waiting a long time to come across just the right thing.”

“I just wanted to say that after a looooong 9-5 with 3 branding projects overlapping at work, this workshop has been very relaxing, entertaining and academic. I have been sitting in this chair since 8am and now it's almost 3am hahahahah worth every minute of it.”

“It was an awesome workshop. Thank you for going above and beyond the session!!”

“A 3 hour workshop that ended up almost hitting 5! Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us :)”

“Finishing up the 1st half of @Draplin's workshop from @dribbble and I'm already so inspired.”

“This workshop was incredibly insightful, I definitely learned a ton. Thanks Aaron and everyone else involved for your time!”

FAQs

Dribbble Workshops are live, limited-seat virtual sessions that let you learn valuable lessons directly from leading designers within the creative community. With a range of sessions spanning a diverse range of design disciplines—from logo design to lettering to systems design—Dribbble Workshops offer up opportunities for nearly every creative to build up important skills from the best in the biz.

Class sizes for Dribbble Workshops are kept small so you have the chance to engage, ask questions, and participate in these hands-on sessions. Since our workshop sessions are virtual, and concentrated into just a few hours, you can walk away with a laundry-list of new design insights and inspiration—all without needing to take extra time off of work or be away from the office.

Attending a Dribbble Workshop is easy—once you reserve your ticket through Dribbble, we’ll be in touch with a confirmation receipt and unique attendance URL that will allow you to access the event at its advertised date and time.

Dribbble Workshops take place over Zoom, one of the leading video conferencing platforms available. This means we can reliably connect you with your workshop host and fellow attendees—no matter where they are located across the globe. For instructions on how to use Zoom on your preferred device, be sure to check out their online setup guide.

Our Dribbble Workshop sessions with Temi Coker takes place on May 19, 2021. Our first session, Master Essential Photoshop Techniques, begins at 9:00AM (PDT). The day’s second session, Design a Beautiful Poster Series From Start to Finish starts at 1:00PM (PDT).

As a heads-up, please take note that all workshop session times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so plan accordingly!

Tickets for this workshop are on sale until May 17, —but you’ll want to act fast, since seats are limited. Don’t miss out, designers!

Nope, you don’t need a Dribbble account to attend a workshop, but we still encourage you to join our creative community. We’d love to have you join our platform—it’s free!

Dribbble Workshops are live and in living color. You’ll be sitting in the same virtual room as your instructor—meaning you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and network with fellow creative attendees.

So you want to attend a Dribbble Workshop, but you don’t know how to ask your manager? Here are a few talking points to get your boss on board!

  • You’ll get inspired and re-energized

    Dribbble Workshops offer small class sizes with some of the most recognized design legends, industry leaders, and inspiring up-and-comers. You’ll come away from a Dribbble Workshop with tangible takeaways and feeling challenged and inspired to do your best work.

  • You’ll make meaningful connections in an intimate setting

    Dribbble Workshops are small on purpose. We want to offer an atmosphere ideal for purposeful conversations and lasting relationships with your favorite designers and other like-minded creatives.

  • You’ll bring back new ideas, best practices, and other valuable takeaways

    We all need to get re-inspired and challenged in order to grow as designers. You’ll be equipped to share the valuable lessons you learn at a Dribbble Workshop with your team!

  • An awesome, jam-packed creative time—in just a few hours

    Since Dribbble Workshops take place over the course of a quick few hours, they don’t require extended time away from the office—or for you to even leave home. They’re a perfect, socially-distanced way to learn important new skills and make rewarding creative connections.

Yes! We offer group discounts if 5 or more colleagues or classmates want to attend a Dribbble Workshop. Get in touch to find out more!

Sorry, all workshop ticket sales are final. But if you’d like to transfer your ticket to another person, just drop us a line at workshops@dribbble.com before May 17, 2021.