Design Your Career & Digital Presence with Sophia Chang

A crash course for career movers and shakers looking to create or finesse your personal brand while supporting your creative business. Sculpt a viable career plan, using data and analytics to expand your social media audiences through authentic engagement. From hashtag strategy and content creation to SEO and statistics, you’ll leave this two-part crash course with a detailed blueprint for your digital identity and connected creative career.

Plan your next career move, whether independent or at your dream organization, while cultivating a winning digital footprint.

You're invited

Join Sophia and Dribbble for this Two-Part Crash Course on Career & Digital Presence Design. You'll gain access to two 3-hour workshops, an interactive take-home assignment with helpful feedback, and a global online community of peers. Get valuable reference material, networking opportunities, and join in on interactive Q&A sessions.

You'll Learn

Session One:

- How to plan your ideal career using your unique skills and strengths

- Identifying and categorizing your passions to build your digital presence

- Confidence in your skills, clarity of vision, and running a purposeful operation

- Effective and professional communication techniques

Session Two:

- Steps to build a digital presence that attracts opportunities

- Photography and editing content that aligns with your brand

- Strategies for engaging with digital communities and creating memorable content

- Creating hashtag strategies that work for you

- How to use data and analytics to track growth and optimize engagement

Crash Course Structure:

Session One - June 17, 2021

5 Steps To Your Next Career Move

Invest in yourself by learning these five vital steps to plan your next career move. Sophia teaches designers and creatives how to accurately value your time, assess your strengths, create positive brand awareness and harness the power of online communities.

Receive valuable tools and takeaways to help refine your skills while moving your business forward. Creating a viable career plan involves mapping and navigating your ideal path and understanding the resources at your disposal.

In addition to covering the tools she used to clarify her vision and stay motivated, Sophia will offer interactive Q&A and provide take-home assignments.

Session Two - June 24, 2021

A Deeper Dive: How to Craft Your Online Presence

Ready to create your digital identity and position yourself using Instagram as your alternative portfolio?

In this session, Sophia covers the dos and don’ts of personal branding and how she used it to grow her business. Including everything from shooting and editing imagery, hashtag strategy, analytics, and SEO. By the end of this course, your online presence will be ready to start working for you online.

Keeping your online presence authentically “you” will go a long way towards following your ideal career path.

This session will also provide the opportunity to share your take-home assignment and get personal feedback from Sophia, along with an interactive Q&A.